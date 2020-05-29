Left Menu
Waqar Younis to quit social media after hacker liked obscene video from his Twitter handle

Former Pakistan captain and pacer Waqar Younis on Friday said that somebody hacked his Twitter account and liked obscene video clip and announced he will delete his social media accounts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:01 IST
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis. Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan captain and pacer Waqar Younis on Friday said that somebody hacked his Twitter account and liked obscene video clip and announced he will delete his social media accounts. In a video posted by the veteran bowler, Waqar said he believed that using social media he can connect to people but his account got hacked third or maybe fourth time which forced him to part ways with social media.

Waqar released a video message on his official Twitter account saying, "Today I have to say with great regret that when I woke up this morning, someone hacked my Twitter account and liked grossly inferior videos from my account. So it is a matter of great shame, it is a matter of great regret and discomfort. For me and my family too." "I used to think that social media or Twitter is a way of interacting with people. But unfortunately, this man ruined everything. By the way, the hacker has not done this for the first time. I have had an account hack three or four times. I do not think this man is going to stop, so I have decided that I will not come on social media after today. I love my family more. You will not see me on social media after today. I am sorry if this hurts anyone," he added.

The present bowling coach of Pakistan is confined to his home due to the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan. Pakistan are scheduled to tour England in bio-secure environment soon but neither the PCB has announced squad nor the fixtures have been confirmed yet. (ANI)

