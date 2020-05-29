Left Menu
FA Cup final to be played on August 1

The Football Association (FA) on Friday announced a provisional schedule for the remaining rounds of the 2019-20 FA Cup, with the final set to be played on August 1.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:09 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Football Association (FA) on Friday announced a provisional schedule for the remaining rounds of the 2019-20 FA Cup, with the final set to be played on August 1. The quarter-finals will be played on June 27 and 28 while the semi-finals will take place on July 11 and 12.

FA, in a statement, said that further information on venues and timings will be announced in due course. In the quarter-finals, Leicester City will play against Chelsea, Newcastle United against Manchester City, Sheffield United against Arsenal and Norwich City against Manchester United.

FA chief executive officer, Mark Bullingham said, "We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019-20 Emirates FA Cup. The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we'd like to thank the Premier League executive and clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time." "This has been a difficult period for many people and, while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority," he added.

Also, Premier League on Thursday set June 17 as the new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season. "Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place," Premier League said in a statement.

Aston Villa against Sheffield United and Manchester City against Arsenal, postponed due to the EFL Cup final, will now take place on June 17, followed by a full match round beginning June 19. (ANI)

