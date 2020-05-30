Left Menu
Development News Edition

Batra urges all NOCs and NSFs to get employees tested for Covid 19 after HI staffers test positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 16:48 IST
Batra urges all NOCs and NSFs to get employees tested for Covid 19 after HI staffers test positive

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has urged all National Sports Federations (NSF) and National Olympic Committees (NOC) to get their employees checked for COVID-19 after Hockey India staff members tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Two staffers including, one from the accounts department and a junior field officer, returned positive results for COVID-19, after tests were conducted on 29 Hockey India employees on Friday.

"My request and advice to NOC SG, all NSF and all SOA is to please get the employees/staff members tested for COVID-19 without any further delay," Batra said in a media statement. "This will help in giving confidence to us and all our stake holders including our Athletes and Elite Athletes," he added.

The Hockey India office will remain shut for 14 days as the 25 employees, who tested negative, have been asked to work from home. The two people found positive are in strict home quarantine under medical monitoring while two staffers, who returned inconclusive results will be tested again Sunday morning, Batra informed.

He also informed that he got all his staff members -- both at Faridabad and New Delhi offices -- tested after they rejoined office and one of them has also returned positive. Batra, who himself is in self-quarantine at home after his father tested positive, had said he and others in quarantine will undergo another COVID-19 test in the foirst week of June..

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Passing out ceremony of 138th course of NDA conducted in Pune in scaled-down manner

The 138th course of National Defence Academy NDA in Khadakwasla, Pune conducted a scaled-down passing out ceremony for its cadets on Saturday, amid the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 335 cadets graduated from the Academy, included 226 Arm...

Virus: Revoke transfer of cop who spoke to me, says Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded that the transfer of a policeman who had spoken to him about lack of personal protection kits amid the coronavirus outbreak be revoked. A video that went viral on social media showed ...

Puducherry Lt Governor bats for auctioning of retail licenses to sell liquor

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday batted for auctioning of retail licences to sell liquor in the Union Territory. In a WhatsApp message to mediapersons on completion of four years in office today, the former IPS officer said a f...

Viscera of migrant worker, found dead in Shramik Special in Jhansi, sent for forensic test: Police

Police on Saturday said the viscera of a 45-year-old migrant worker, found dead in a toilet of a Shramik Special train in Jhansi, has been preserved and sent for forensic examination. On information about migrant worker Mohan lal Sharmas de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020