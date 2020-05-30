Virat Kohli only cricketer in Forbes' 2020 highest-paid athletes, Roger Federer tops list

Indian skipper and flamboyant batsman Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to feature in Forbes' list of the top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020. According to Forbes, the Indian captain had estimated total earnings of USD 26 million (USD 2 million from salary/winnings and USD 24 million from endorsements). Kohli is also the only Indian athlete to be included in the list.

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has topped the list with an estimated earning of USD 106.3 million. Football stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the third and second positions with earnings of USD 104 and USD 105 million respectively.

Brazilian footballer Neymar is immediately below Messi at the fourth spot with an estimated earning of USD 95.5 million. According to Forbes' website, figures include all prize money, salaries, and bonuses earned between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020. (ANI)