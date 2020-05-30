Virat Kohli only cricketer in Forbes' 2020 highest-paid athletes, Roger Federer tops list
Indian skipper and flamboyant batsman Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to feature in Forbes' list of the top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:58 IST
Indian skipper and flamboyant batsman Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to feature in Forbes' list of the top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020. According to Forbes, the Indian captain had estimated total earnings of USD 26 million (USD 2 million from salary/winnings and USD 24 million from endorsements). Kohli is also the only Indian athlete to be included in the list.
Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has topped the list with an estimated earning of USD 106.3 million. Football stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the third and second positions with earnings of USD 104 and USD 105 million respectively.
Brazilian footballer Neymar is immediately below Messi at the fourth spot with an estimated earning of USD 95.5 million. According to Forbes' website, figures include all prize money, salaries, and bonuses earned between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Virat Kohli
- Forbes
- Roger Federer
- Lionel Messi
- Neymar
- Cristiano Ronaldo
ALSO READ
Proud of my love for producing such a gripping series: Virat Kohli on 'Pataal Lok'
Virat Kohli is the fittest cricketer currently, says Jonty Rhodes
Virat Kohli lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's 'beast mentality'
My father showed me the right way, says Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli reveals 'only thing' that kept coming to his mind, heart regularly