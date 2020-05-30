BCCI nominates Rohit for Khel Ratna, Dhawan, Ishant and Deepti for Arjuna

BCCI nominates Rohit for Khel Ratna, Dhawan, Ishant and Deepti for ArjunaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 19:16 IST
India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been nominated for the prestigious 'Khel Ratna', the BCCI announced on Saturday, acknowledging the prolific batsman's stupendous performance in the 2019 ODI World Cup
Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has been once again nominated for the Arjuna award along with team's senior-most pace bowler Ishant Sharma
Left-handed batsman Dhawan has missed out on the Arjuna award in 2018. In the women's category, all-rounder Deepti Sharma was BCCI's pick for the Arjuna for her consistent show in both ODIs and T20Is in the past three years.
