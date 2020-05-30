Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agent: 49ers, TE Kittle far apart in negotiations

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:33 IST
Agent: 49ers, TE Kittle far apart in negotiations

The San Francisco 49ers will have to make George Kittle more than just the NFL's highest-paid tight end if they want him to sign a long-term deal, his agent said. "I don't care about the tight end market," agent Jack Bechta told NFL Network. "I'm being paid to do a George Kittle deal."

Kittle, 26, is entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2020. A two-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro in 2019, Kittle caught 85 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns last season for the NFC champions. Cleveland's Austin Hooper is currently the league's highest-paid tight end with a four-year, $42 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed.

During the past two seasons with Atlanta, Hooper caught 146 passes for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns in 29 games. In the same span, Kittle tallied 173 receptions for 2,430 yards and 10 scores. Kittle broke the NFL single-season record for tight ends with 1,377 yards in 2018. Earlier this month, San Francisco general manager John Lynch said the team plans to lock Kittle up with a long contract.

"George isn't going anywhere," Lynch told 95.7 The Game. "We're going to work hard to try to get it done. I think they've got motivation just to really reset the tight end market, as do we, for him. It's just finding that sweet spot, where that is." The 49ers selected Kittle in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2017 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

15th Finance Commission recommends natural calamity status to river erosion in Assam

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended natural calamity status to river erosion in Assam. In a statement, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the state government had sent a letter to the 15th Finance Commission requesting it for gr...

Divert weapons funding to research to prevent next pandemic, pope says

Pope Francis on Saturday urged politicians to divert funds spent on weapons to research to prevent another pandemic, as he led the largest gathering in the Vatican in nearly three months.Francis presided at an outdoor prayer service with ab...

Viscera of migrant worker, found dead in Shramik Special in Jhansi, sent for forensic test: Police

Police on Saturday said the viscera of a 45-year-old migrant worker, found dead in a toilet of a Shramik Special train in Jhansi, has been preserved and sent for forensic examination. On information about migrant worker Mohan Lal Sharmas de...

Passing out ceremony of 138th course of NDA conducted in Pune in scaled-down manner

The 138th course of National Defence Academy NDA in Khadakwasla, Pune conducted a scaled-down passing out ceremony for its cadets on Saturday, amid the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 335 cadets graduated from the Academy, included 226 Arm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020