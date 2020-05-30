Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Competitive sport in England gets green light for Monday restart

After a near three-month shutdown, all competitive sport in England can resume from Monday behind closed doors provided strict conditions are met, the government said on Saturday. The first major live event is expected to be the 2000 Guineas Stakes horse race at Newmarket on June 6. Prior to that the Jockey Club Racecourses plans to hold its first behind closed doors fixture at Kempton Park on Tuesday of this week. Stephen Jackson rallies for justice for 'brother' Floyd

NBA champion Stephen Jackson on Friday said he would not allow the police to assail the character of George Floyd, a friend he called his "twin" who was killed this week by a police officer in Minneapolis, sparking widespread outrage and days of protest. "I'm here because they are not going to demean the character of George Floyd -- my twin," Jackson, who played 14 seasons in the NBA, said at a rally at the Government Center Plaza in Minneapolis. 'Am I next?' Tennis star Gauff joins chorus of protest after Minneapolis death

Teenage tennis phenomenon Coco Gauff released a video protesting killings of African-Americans in the United States on Friday, joining a chorus of outrage across the country that followed the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged on Friday with murder in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd after cellphone footage of the white officer kneeling on Floyd's neck prompted a wave of protests. 2017 Tour de France samples re-tested for unnamed substance - report

Samples from the 2017 Tour de France are being re-tested as authorities look for a previously undetectable performance-enhancing substance, Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad reported on Saturday. "On the basis of additional information... we have identified the relevant samples and carried out the first analyses," a spokesperson for the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) was quoted as saying by Het Nieuwsblad. NBA targets July 31 restart: report

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has informed the league's Board of Governors that he hopes to restart the season on July 31, the Athletic reported on Friday. The NBA was the first North American sports league to suspend its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic after one of its players tested positive for the new coronavirus in mid-March. Italian Fognini undergoes surgery on both ankles

World number 11 Fabio Fognini underwent surgery on both ankles on Saturday to cure a long-standing problem. In a statement posted on Twitter, the 33-year-old Italian said he had hoped the two-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic will have improved his situation. Verstappen and Norris team up for virtual Le Mans

Formula One rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will be team mates for the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 13/14, according to the official entry list on Saturday. The Red Bull and McLaren drivers are sharing the Team Redline Oreca 07 LMP2 car for the esports race on the weekend that Le Mans, postponed to Sept. 19/20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would normally take place. Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez take second swing at buying Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly aren't giving up on their desire to purchase the New York Mets. While the power couple's first attempt at acquiring the team recently fell apart, they are now working with JPMorgan Chase bankers to produce a second bid, the New York Post reported Friday night. Sport-On this day: Born May 31, 1943: Joe Namath, NFL quarterback

Bringing movie star charisma on and off the field and a cannon arm that propelled his team to an almost unthinkable Super Bowl upset, quarterback Joe Namath embodied the megawatt glamour of New York City. The first pro quarterback to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a single season, Namath was the architect behind one of American football's biggest upsets. Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete, says Forbes

Roger Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete for 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic knocked soccer's Lionel Messi off top spot, according to the annual Forbes list released on Friday. The Swiss tennis great, owner of a men's record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, earned $106.3 million in the last 12 months, including $100 million via endorsements, to move up four places and become the first player from his sport to top the list.