Report: With market cool, Newton may wait to sign

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 22:31 IST
Newton, 31, a nine-year starter with the Carolina Panthers, is coming off of Lisfranc surgery and had a shoulder operation prior to the 2019 season. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The market for free-agent quarterback Cam Newton has cooled and the former NFL MVP may take his time before signing with a new team, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday. By waiting until teams resume regular activity following the coronavirus shutdown, Newton can meet with prospective employers and have his health checked in person.

Newton, 31, a nine-year starter with the Carolina Panthers, is coming off of Lisfranc surgery and had a shoulder operation prior to the 2019 season. He only played in two games last season. According to Fowler, sources around the league are unsure whether Newton will accept a job as a backup.

The Panthers saved $19.1 million in salary-cap space by releasing Newton on March 24. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton has passed for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions in 125 games (124 starts). He also has rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 scores.

He was the NFL MVP in 2015 when he passed for 3,837 yards and a career-best 35 touchdowns while leading Carolina to the Super Bowl. He rushed for 636 yards and 10 scores. --Field Level Media

