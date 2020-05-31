Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Goodell says NFL is saddened by 'tragic events' across United States

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 04:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 04:40 IST
NFL-Goodell says NFL is saddened by 'tragic events' across United States

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Saturday the league is "greatly saddened" by the recent high-profile killings of black people in the United States, including George Floyd, whose death after being pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis has led to widespread protests.

Floyd, 46, died on Monday after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to his throat despite Floyd's repeated pleas for him to stop. Chauvin was fired on Tuesday and arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

Outrage over the incident has led to protests, some of them violent, in major U.S. cities the past four nights. "The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country," Goodell said in a statement.

"The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel." Goodell offered his deepest condolences to Floyd's family as well as the families of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in Kentucky, and Ahmaud Arbery, who died after being shot by a white man while out for a run in Georgia.

Goodell noted that Arbery's cousin Tracy Walker plays for the Detroit Lions. "As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league," Goodell said.

"These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and our ongoing efforts. Goodell said there remains an urgent need for action and said the league recognizes the power of its platform in communities and as part of the "fabric of American society."

"We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil leader wants football back despite pandemic

The right-wing populist president of Brazil wants the football season to resume even though the five-time World Cup winning country is a hotspot of the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil is for many synonymous with football and many of the all-ti...

US violence: 1,400 arrests in 17 cities during protests

Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 US cities as protests continue over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died on Monday in Minnesota after a police officer put his knee on Floyds neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was ...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 286 to 181,482

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 286 to 181,482, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The reported death toll rose by 11 to 8,500, the data showed. ...

Celtics' Brown, Pacers' Brogdon join Atlanta protest

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to help lead a peaceful protest in Atlanta on Saturday night, he said on a live stream of his Instagram account. I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community, said Brown, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020