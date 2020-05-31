Left Menu
Development News Edition

David Alaba, Alphonso Davies set target of winning every Bayern Munich match

After a commanding 5-0 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf, Bayern Munich's David Alaba and Alphonso Davies have set a target of winning every match for their side.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 31-05-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 16:44 IST
David Alaba, Alphonso Davies set target of winning every Bayern Munich match
Bayern Munich's David Alaba . Image Credit: ANI

After a commanding 5-0 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf, Bayern Munich's David Alaba and Alphonso Davies have set a target of winning every match for their side. "I enjoy football, I try to do my best every day. I want to win every match. Of course, it was hard after the match against Dortmund. We wanted to keep up the mentality and take three points. We achieved that," the club's official website quoted Davies as saying.

Expressing the same ambition, Alaba said the atmosphere in the team is very positive. "We're very ambitious, the atmosphere in the team is very positive, and you can see that in the matches. We want to win every match, we're very hungry, we want to come out on top at the end of the season. That's what marks us out," Alaba said.

Robert Lewandowski performed brilliantly in the match against Fortuna Dusseldorf as he scored twice to hand his side a dominant win. Bayern Munich now have a 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table. In their previous match, Bayern Munich had defeated the second-positioned club Borussia Dortmund by 1-0. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus crisis to impact political narrative; more focus on sustainable development, healthcare, self-reliant India: BJP's Bhupender Yadav.

Coronavirus crisis to impact political narrative more focus on sustainable development, healthcare, self-reliant India BJPs Bhupender Yadav....

Migrant who died on board train is Bihar's 21st COVID-19 fatality

A migrant worker who died last week on board a Shramik Special train by which he was returning home from Haryana has tested positive for COVID-19, raising Bihars death toll to 21, an official said here on Sunday. According to the official, ...

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 30, eases restrictions under 'Mission Begin Again'

Maharashtra Government has extended COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 and has also issued directives to ease restrictions under the exercise termed as Mission Begin Again. The movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 9 p...

Lorry rams into auto carrying 10 migrant labourers on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

An auto carrying 10 migrant labourers was on Sunday hit by a lorry on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. An auto transporting 10 migrant workers from Hyderabad to Prakasham District met with an accident near Nakarekal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020