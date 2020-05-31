The following are the top stories at 1710 hours: SPO-WREST-AWARD Vinesh Phogat to be nominated for Khel Ratna, Sakshi applies for Arjuna By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) World Championship bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat is set to be nominated for Khel Ratna for the second year in a row while Rio Olympic bronze winner Sakshi Malik wants to be in contention for the Arjuna award, although she is already a recipient of country's highest sporting honour. SPO-TENNIS-ITF-FUNDS ITF to release funds to lower-ranked players through national federations (Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE) By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has decided to extend financial support to the lower-ranked players, both singles and doubles, apart from the relief-fund that major stakeholders have already raised with sporting activities remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SPO-ARCHERY-BANERJEE It's now mission Amphan relief for archer Banerjee By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, May 31 (PTI) Cut off from his sport due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian archer Rahul Banerjee has busied himself with relief work for victims of cyclone Amphan, travelling to the affected areas with friends. SPO-KHELO-ONLINE SAI to launch Khelo India e-Pathshala, an online coaching programme for grassroot level New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is all set to launch Khelo India e-Pathshala in association with National Sports Federations (NSF) from June 1 with an aim to provide first-ever national-level open online coaching and education programme for grassroot-level athletes. SPO-FOOT-JHINGAN Tendulkar once reminded us he won world cup after six attempts, so we remain motivated: Jhingan New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Sandesh Jhingan finds Sachin Tendulkar's positivity "contagious" and for motivation, the rising India footballer knows he need not look beyond the cricket legend, and his world cup glory after six attempts.

SPO-CRI-AKMAL-JUDGE Former Supreme Court judge to hear Umar Akmal's appeal against three-year ban Karachi, May 31 (PTI) Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retired) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar has been appointed as an independent adjudicator to hear tainted batsman Umar Akmal's appeal against the three-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches, Pakistan Cricket Board said on Sunday. SPO-CRI-MCA MCA defers Apex Council meeting Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) The Apex Council meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association, scheduled to be held online on Monday, has been deferred as the chances to organise a meet which officials can attend in person, have improved.

SPO-CRI-LANKA-TRAINING Sri Lankan cricketers to resume training on Monday after coronavirus hiatus Colombo, May 31 (PTI) A group of 13 Sri Lankan cricketers, comprising mainly bowlers, will resume training on Monday following the coronavirus hiatus, the country's cricket board said on Sunday. SPO-ESPORTS Asian Games medallist hopeful of promising future as Esports sees uptick in engagement By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Esports industry is thriving in India with the disruption caused by the coronavirus and the country's lone Asian Games medallist in competitive video gaming, Tirth Mehta, is optimistic the upward trend will continue in the times to come.

SPO-LD SQUASH SRFI to wait for more government guidelines before resumption of squash (Eds: Recasting throughout, adding details ) Chennai, May 31 (PTI) The World Squash Federation might have come up with a phase-wise proposal to restart the sport but the national governing body says it would prefer to wait some more before planning its next course of action amid the coronavirus pandemic. SPO-CRI-SANGAKKARA Playing cricket under ICC guidelines will look really weird and off-putting: Sangakkara New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara says it will look "really weird" and "off-putting" to play cricket under the strict guidelines laid down by the ICC but he understands that there is no better option.

SPO-CRI-VETTORI-SALARY Vettori asks Bangladesh Cricket Board to donate part of salary to low-income staffers Dhaka, May 31 (PTI) Former New Zealand captain and Bangladesh's spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori has asked the BCB to give a part of his salary to the Board's low-income staffers amid the financial hardship being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic..