Sakshi reveals post-lockdown plans with MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Sunday revealed post-lockdown plans with her husband, saying that if cricket does not resume, they will go to Uttarakhand. Sakshi took part in an Instagram live session on the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) official handle.

"Post-lockdown, if there is cricket, then cricket. If there is no cricket post lockdown, then Mahi and I have planned to hit the hills. We will go to Uttrakhand. Mahi loves snow," Sakshi said during the live session. Sakshi further said that the coronavirus-imposed lockdown has not changed much of their routine and her daughter, Ziva, has kept them occupied.

"We have always lived like this in Ranchi. Maximum, Mahi used to go to the stadium to practice and I used to go to the gym, and Ziva used to go to school. That's it. Also, Mahi's friends used to come at home. We are fine and Ziva and our dogs have kept us occupied," she said. Dhoni was to return to action during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the former captain has not played competitive cricket since the last year's Cricket World Cup. However, the league has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

Also, earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. (ANI)