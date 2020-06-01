ECB 'extremely heartened' after govt gives go-ahead for resumption of professional sports

Left Menu
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday welcomed the UK government's go-ahead for the resumption of professional sports behind closed doors saying that it is 'extremely heartened' by the announcement.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-06-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 08:42 IST
ECB logo.. Image Credit: ANI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday welcomed the UK government's go-ahead for the resumption of professional sports behind closed doors saying that it is 'extremely heartened' by the announcement. Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Oliver Dowden on Saturday announced government health and safety guidance for elite athletes and professional sportspeople to return to competition behind closed doors from June 1, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

ECB took to Twitter to write: "We are extremely heartened by Saturday's announcement from the Secretary of State, which will support the return of professional, domestic cricket behind closed doors, and provides a meaningful next step for recreational players to begin playing at their clubs again." ECB further stated that it will seek to understand the specific guidance from the government's medical teams.

"Over the coming week, we will seek to understand the specific guidance from Government's medical teams so that we can provide support for cricket clubs who will be eager to see their communities safely playing in small groups," the statement read. "We extend our thanks to all those in Government who have worked hard to support the return of sport and we look forward to seeing players from across the game start returning to the field," it added. (ANI)

