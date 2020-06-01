Left Menu
La Liga announces schedule for remainder of 2019-2020 season

La Liga on Monday announced the dates for the remaining matchdays of the 2019-2020 season with the first match set to be played between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 01-06-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 10:33 IST
La Liga announces schedule for remainder of 2019-2020 season
La Liga logo.. Image Credit: ANI

La Liga on Monday announced the dates for the remaining matchdays of the 2019-2020 season with the first match set to be played between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11. The league will return to action after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Also, La Liga has set July 19 as the end date.

Before the suspension of the league, Barcelona was placed at the top of La Liga points table with 58 points, two points ahead of Real Madrid. Barcelona will resume the season on June 13 when they will take on Real Mallorca while Real Madrid will hit the ground on June 14 to compete against Eibar.

La Liga has already announced that Spain's top-two football divisions can hold full training sessions from Monday. "The beginning of group training sessions represents another step forward in the strict Training Protocol developed by LaLiga in coordination with the Spanish High Sports Council (CSD), which comprises four clearly differentiated stages," the La Liga had said in an official statement.

"The first began in early May when medical tests were conducted on all LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs and individual training began. Weeks later, on 18th May, training in small groups of up to 10 players began, which was increased to 14 shortly after. The fourth stage, which starts this Monday, is the final step of the protocol leading up to clubs restarting the competition on 11th June," it had added. (ANI)

