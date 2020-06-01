Japanese MotoGP Grand Prix cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Left Menu
The MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the organisers announced on Monday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the organisers announced on Monday. Japan will not have a MotoGP round for the first time since 1986. The event was set to take place from October 16-18 at the Twin Ring Motegi. The home of MotoGP manufacturers Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki, Japan is vital to the global presence and success of MotoGP.

The organisers are looking forward to hosting a race at the venue in 2021, in front of some of the most dedicated and loyal fans in the world as no races will be staged outside of Europe before mid-November. "Mobilityland has been preparing for this year's MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, however, the situations in Japan and Europe are unpredictable and the extension of the international travel ban is expected. As a result of our discussions with Dorna, the managerial body of the series, we agreed that we have no choice but to cancel the Japanese GP in order to complete the season. We understand that this is a great disappointment for fans and all related parties. We thank you for your understanding," Kaoru Tanaka, President, Mobilityland Corporation said.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Motul Grand Prix of Japan at the very unique Motegi circuit, meaning we will not have a Japanese Grand Prix on the calendar for the first time since 1986." "The MotoGP family is working very hard to be able to re-start the racing season and hold as many events as possible, and in the safest way possible. For this reason, the FIM and Dorna, in consultation with IRTA and MSMA, have decided that, until mid-November, MotoGPwill remain in Europe to do as many European MotoGP events as we are able to. Therefore, overseas events, if at all possible, should be scheduled after mid-November - which would be too late in the year for the Motul Grand Prix of Japan to be held," he added.

MotoGP is hoping to begin racing in Spain, which usually hosts four rounds of the championship, at the southern Jerez circuit in July. (ANI)

