Left Menu
Development News Edition

Misbah wants national camp to begin ASAP but PCB worried about logistical aspect

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:23 IST
Misbah wants national camp to begin ASAP but PCB worried about logistical aspect
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Pakistan's head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq wants to start off with a training camp at the earliest with an eye on England tour but the cricket board is dealing with logistical issues which might lead to a delay in proceedings. A source in the board said that plans were to invite 30 to 35 players for the camp out of which 25 will be finally selected for the probable England tour in July/August when Pakistan play three Tests and three T20 Internationals.

"It has become a logistical headache for the board to organize the camp since the boarding-lodging facilities at the national cricket academy in Lahore are not enough to accommodate 30 players plus officials," the source said. The official said Misbah and the board had agreed that the players will move into a secure location at the same time and then remain there until the squad leaves for England.

"The idea is that the players stay at the NCA and also train in groups and use the facilities for training at the academy and net practice. But the problem is accommodating such a large number of players and officials at one time," the source said. Misbah has made it clear that once the players report at the academy they will not be allowed to go home or meet with anyone from outside the training group.

"Logistically, it is a problem because Misbah's plan is that the players start training in small groups so that they are safe from the Covid-19. Tests of all players and officials will be conducted before they attend the camp," the source said. Misbah is planning to take 25 players to England where they will stay in a bio-security environment in quarantine and play the series.

"He wants the players to adjust to similar quarantine/bio-safety conditions so they don't face problems adjusting in England," the source said. The PCB is expected to announce the list of players for the training camp by Wednesday and obviously it will include all the players given central contracts.

"But even players without central contracts like Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Aamir, Shoaib Malik, and Muhammad Hafeez and other top performers off domestic cricket will be invited to the camp," he said. If the West Indies tour to England goes well then the PCB has said it will send its team for its series.

The source said the PCB had already contacted the national health authorities and the government to get their clearance before setting up the quarantined camp.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands chant 'I can't breathe' at Amsterdam rally, angry at George Floyd's death

Thousands of protesters chanting I cant breathe gathered in central Amsterdam on Monday in solidarity with George Floyd, a black American who died in police custody in the United States last week. Around 10,000 filled Amsterdams Dam square,...

Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Rajasthan 67.26 pc: Minister

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Rajasthan is 67.26 per cent, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said. He said proper arrangements are being made for curbing the spread of coronavirus in the state while best treatment is made availabl...

Assam blowout: OIL may bring foreign experts to repair gas well

Even after five days of the blowout, a natural gas producing well of the Oil India Limited in Assam is flowing gas uncontrollably and the public sector undertaking on Monday said it has contacted global experts to repair the damage. Visitin...

Gilead's remdesivir shows modest improvement in moderate COVID-19 patients

Gilead Sciences Inc on Monday reported that its antiviral drug remdesivir provided a modest benefit in patients with moderate COVID-19 given a five-day course of the treatment, while those who received the medicine for 10 days in the study ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020