The following are the top stories at 2115 hours: SPO-CRI-IND-CAMP NCA and Cricket Operations are working on resumption but can't put time-frame to it: Dhumal By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jun (PTI) BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Monday said that their cricket operations and National Cricket Academy (NCA) team are working on organising a training camp for the top cricketers but didn't commit to any time frame under prevailing circumstances. SPO-CRI-BUMRAH-SALIVA We need an alternative to saliva: Bumrah New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah won't miss the hugs and high-fives as part of a wicket celebration but he will certainly miss applying saliva on the ball and feels an alternative should be provided to maintain the red cherry.

SPO-CRI-AUS-TRAINING Top Australian players resume training, Smith says in best shape after focus on fitness during break Sydney, Jun 1 (PTI) Top Australian cricketers resumed training on Monday at the Sydney Olympic Park with batting mainstay Steve Smith saying that he is in his best shape in years after putting the bat aside for two months to focus on physical and mental fitness. SPO-CRI-SMITH-IPL Smith open to playing IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed Sydney, Jun 1 (PTI) Australian batting star Steve Smith on Monday said he would be willing to take part in the IPL if the T20 World Cup scheduled in his country for October-November is postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-SMITH Slight advantage for Australia in day-night Test: Smith Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Star batsman Steve Smith says the experience of having played more pink ball games than India would give Australia 'slight advantage' when the two sides clash under flood lights in December but the Virat Kohli-led side has the batsmen to stand up to the challenge. SPO-BOX-2NDLD AWARDS Amit, Vikas nominated for Khel Ratna by BFI; 3 names for Arjuna New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) World silver-medallist Amit Panghal and the seasoned Vikas Krishan were on Monday nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Boxing Federation of India, which picked only Olympic-bound names as its nominees for the annual honours.

SPO-CRI-WAQAR Waqar Younis urges Afridi and Gambhir to act sensibly on social media New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has urged compatriot Shahid Afridi and former India opener Gautam Gambhir to "act sensibly" and put an end to their long-running acrimonious social media exchanges. SPO-CRI-SANGAKKARA In modern cricketing era, Virat-Rohit pair is 'defining pair for India': Sangakkara New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Every cricketing era has a "defining pair" which builds the narrative and the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is a special one for India in modern times, says Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara.

SPO-FOOT-AIFF-EB Clarify ownership structure post Quess separation: AIFF to EB Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) Kolkata giants East Bengal will now have to officially inform the club's status and change of ownership structure to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to clear AFC's club licensing criteria after having separated from Quess Corp. SPO-KHELO-RIJIJU-EPATHSHALA Rijiju, Munda inaugurate Khelo India e-Pathshala programme with archery webinar New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Monday inaugurated Khelo India e-Pathshala programme with a webinar, attended by young archers, archery coaches and experts of the discipline from across the country.

SPO-CRI-ECB ECB welcomes UK government's decision to resume cricket behind closed doors London, Jun 1 (PTI) The England and Wales Cricket Board has welcomed the UK government's decision to allow the resumption of professional sports behind closed doors, a decision that clears the path for the ECB to host international matches starting next month. SPO-CRI-MISBAH-CAMP Misbah wants national camp to begin ASAP but PCB worried about logistical aspect Karachi, Jun 1 (PTI) Pakistan's head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq wants to start off with a training camp at the earliest with an eye on England tour but the cricket board is dealing with logistical issues which might lead to a delay in proceedings.