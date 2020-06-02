Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig defeat FC Koln, climb to third spot

RB Leipzig defeated FC Koln by 4-2 in the ongoing Bundesliga here on Tuesday.

ANI | Cologne | Updated: 02-06-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 08:29 IST
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig defeat FC Koln, climb to third spot
RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo. (Photo/ Dani Olmo Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

RB Leipzig defeated FC Koln by 4-2 in the ongoing Bundesliga here on Tuesday. Jhon Cordoba scored the opening goal of the match in the seventh minute, putting FC Koln ahead of RB Leipzig. However, RB Leipzig did not take much time level the scores as Patrik Schick netted a goal in the 20th minute.

Christopher Nkunku then scored a goal to hand RB Leipzig a one-goal lead before the first-half came to an end. Timo Werner extended the lead shortly after the break. The hosts cut the deficit thanks to a wonderful Anthony Modeste's strike in the 55th minute. However, two minutes later, Leipzig restored their two-goal lead as Dani Olmo struck his first Bundesliga goal.

After registering a win, RB Leipzig has climbed to the third spot on Bundesliga table with 58 points, only behind Bayern Munich (67) and Borussia Dortmund (60). (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Can Trump send the U.S. military to quell violence at protests?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested he would use federal troops to end unrest that has erupted following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody last week.If a city or state refuses to take the a...

Deepti Sharma 'extremely grateful' to be nominated for Arjuna Award

Indian womens cricketer Deepti Sharma on Monday said that she is extremely grateful to be nominated for the Arjuna award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI. The 24-year-old spinner also thanked her mentors and coaches for con...

Jess Kerr, Natalie Dodd receive New Zealand central contract, Rachel Priest misses out

Jess Kerr and Natalie Dodd have been offered the New Zealand central contract for the first time while Rachel Priest has been axed from the list. New Zealand Cricket NZC on Monday announced a 17-player list for the 2020-21 season. Bernadine...

Astronomers capture a pulsar 'Powering Up'

A Monash-University-led collaboration has, for the first time, observed the full 12-day process of material spiralling into a distant neutron star, triggering an X-Ray outburst thousands of times brighter than our Sun. The research, led by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020