Formula One racer Charles Leclerc said on Monday that racism needed to be met with "actions" and not silence, adding that it was everyone's responsibility to speak out against injustice, following the death of a black man, George Floyd, in the United States.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 08:56 IST
Racism needs to be met with actions, not silence: F1 driver Leclerc on George Floyd's demise
Formula One racer Charles Leclerc (Image: Charles Leclerc's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Formula One racer Charles Leclerc said on Monday that racism needed to be met with "actions" and not silence, adding that it was everyone's responsibility to speak out against injustice, following the death of a black man, George Floyd, in the United States. Several 'Black Lives Matter' protests are taking place throughout the US after a police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, leading to the latter's death.

The Ferrari driver said that he felt uncomfortable sharing his thoughts on a social platform and admitted that he was completely wrong about it. "To be completely honest, I felt out of place and uncomfortable sharing my thoughts on social media about the whole situation and this is why I haven't expressed myself earlier than today. And I was completely wrong," read another tweet.

Earlier, six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had slammed the F1 community for not speaking up on the George Floyd racism row. The officer Chauvin has reportedly been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers have also been fired from the force after the video of Floyd's death emerged. (ANI)

