Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA star Trae Young speaks at peaceful protest in Oklahoma

PTI | Oklahomacity | Updated: 02-06-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 09:38 IST
NBA star Trae Young speaks at peaceful protest in Oklahoma

NBA All-Star Trae Young spoke at a peaceful protest of racial injustice and police brutality in his hometown on Monday. Young, the former University of Oklahoma star who now plays for the Atlanta Hawks, briefly addressed several hundred people at Andrews Park about the deaths of George Floyd and others.

"I know this country's in a messed up place right now," he said. "And for me, I just think it's important that we all stick together and we stand up for what's right. It's not just going to take just me. It's not just going to take just you. It's all of us coming together and doing this as a collective unit." Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn't breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the country, some of which became violent. Norman mayor Breea Clark and police chief Kevin Foster were among the other speakers at the Norman rally.

Young acknowledged that he doesn't often speak out on social issues and credited his sister, Caitlyn, for helping him come out of his shell. At one point, Young held up a "Black Lives Matter" sign. "I'm not used to doing this," he said. "I'm not very open about what I see or the things that go on in this world very often, but for me, even though I'm just 21 years old, I feel that it was necessary. This is bigger than me, and I feel like this is a big step in the right direction." Young's NBA city of Atlanta has been rocked by protests, fires and looting. He said after he left the stage that he has mixed feelings about those protests.

"I play in Atlanta, a black cultured city where people are looting there and it's messing up the city," he said. "So I see both sides. You can protest the right way and peacefully, which I believe it should be, but I also see where it hasn't worked." He believes better days are ahead. "I feel like justice will be served and changes will be made if we all come together," he said. "This is us doing it. This is the first step." AP KHS KHS

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore has reopened 75% of its economy

Singapore has reopened 75 of its economy as part of a three-phase controlled approach to end a virus lockdown in place since early April. Finance, electronics manufacturing and logistics are among sectors that resumed operations after a two...

10 people test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi LG's office: Sources

As many as 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijals office situated at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, New Delhi, said sources. All those working at the LGs office have undergone COVID-19 tests and ...

Gilead says drug helped moderately ill coronavirus patients

A California biotech company says its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when given for five days to moderately ill, hospitalised patients with COVID-19. Gilead Sciences gave few details on Monday but said full results would soo...

Leclanché announces strategic company reorganization along with an Industrial Partnership Agreement with Eneris Group aiming at creating a leading European battery partnership

Eneris Group to make direct investments totaling up to CHF 95 million in two manufacturing JVs and a Technology License Agreement Eneris to provide up to CHF 42 million in working capital loans and make investments in excess of CHF 53 mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020