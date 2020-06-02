Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 10:27 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Ravens owner Bisciotti pledges $1 million toward social justice reform

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on Monday pledged $1 million for social justice reform in Baltimore. The Ravens said a committee of current and former players from the team will decide which programs receive contributions. Mayweather offers to cover funeral costs for George Floyd

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral expenses for George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death while in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests across the United States. The former five-division world champion's promotional company, Mayweather Productions, confirmed on Twitter that he had made the offer, and several local media reports have said the family have accepted. Holden confirms quitting Supercars at end of 2020 series

Holden has confirmed that its commitment to Australia's Supercars series will finish at the end of the 2020 championship. U.S. automaker General Motors announced in February it had decided to scrap the Holden brand at the end of 2020, leaving the V8 touring cars championship under a cloud. Woods says Floyd death a 'shocking tragedy'

Tiger Woods said on Monday he has always respected U.S. law enforcement but that their use of force on George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man who died while in police custody, clearly crossed a line. Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white Minneapolis police officer, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges, after cellphone footage showed him kneeling on Floyd's neck. Silver, NBA shift focus to fighting racism

NBA commissioner Adam Silver asked all 30 teams to encourage and embrace the push for social change. Silver issued a memo to every NBA team late Sunday as nationwide protests surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, all of whom were black and unarmed, raged for another night. Bears' Nagy praises Trubisky's approach to competition

Mitchell Trubisky enters a prove-it year with the Chicago Bears, and head coach Matt Nagy praises the incumbent starter for not shrinking from competition with Nick Foles. "(Trubisky) has been really, really good in the fact that he's taken this head-on," Nagy said Monday on NFL Network. "He's accepted it. He understands it. We're all so competitive, but we're human, too. There is a realness to the fact that 'OK, you're going to bring somebody else in here and have me compete' initially it's probably a shock. But then after that, it's like, 'Let's go.'" PGA Tour recommends competitors to take COVID-19 test before attending events

While COVID-19 testing will be a condition of competition when the PGA Tour resumes next week, at-home tests before travelling to a tournament are "strongly encouraged" but not required, according to a participant resource guide issued on Monday. The 34-page guide obtained by Reuters states players and caddies must begin self-screening for seven days prior to tournament travel. Nationals players pledge compensation for team's minor leaguers

Facing additional paycuts, players in the Washington Nationals' farm system are set to receive an unexpected boost. The Washington Post reported the Nationals planned to reduce pay for minor league players to $300 per week. Hamilton slams F1 silence on racial injustice, drivers react

Formula One drivers followed Lewis Hamilton's lead on Monday after the six-times world champion criticised his sport's silence over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck. The death in Minneapolis triggered a wave of outrage and violent protests in the United States. Sancho not booked for Floyd protest, slogans being reviewed, says DFB

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was not booked for his protest against the death of American George Floyd by a policeman but because he removed his shirt during the game, the German Football Association (DFB) clarified on Monday. Sancho removed his shirt during a goal celebration to reveal an undershirt with a message "Justice for George Floyd" -- an American black man who died in Minneapolis after a white policeman knelt on his neck.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

We have to take tough steps to fight coronavirus and also take steps to take care of economy: PM Narendra Modi at CII's annual session.

We have to take tough steps to fight coronavirus and also take steps to take care of economy PM Narendra Modi at CIIs annual session....

Naval vessel INS Jalashwa reaches Tuticorn with stranded Indian nationals from Sri Lanka

By Joymala Bagchi Indian Navys INS Jalashwa arrived at the V O Chidambaranar Port in Tamil Nadus Tuticorin at 10 am on Tuesday and has initiated the process of disembarkation of 685 stranded Indian nationals that it was carrying from Colomb...

Singapore has reopened 75% of its economy

Singapore has reopened 75 of its economy as part of a three-phase controlled approach to end a virus lockdown in place since early April. Finance, electronics manufacturing and logistics are among sectors that resumed operations after a two...

10 people test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi LG's office: Sources

As many as 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijals office situated at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, New Delhi, said sources. All those working at the LGs office have undergone COVID-19 tests and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020