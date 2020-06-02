Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Ravens owner Bisciotti pledges $1 million toward social justice reform

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on Monday pledged $1 million for social justice reform in Baltimore. The Ravens said a committee of current and former players from the team will decide which programs receive contributions. Mayweather offers to cover funeral costs for George Floyd

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral expenses for George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death while in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests across the United States. The former five-division world champion's promotional company, Mayweather Productions, confirmed on Twitter that he had made the offer, and several local media reports have said the family have accepted. Holden confirms quitting Supercars at end of 2020 series

Holden has confirmed that its commitment to Australia's Supercars series will finish at the end of the 2020 championship. U.S. automaker General Motors announced in February it had decided to scrap the Holden brand at the end of 2020, leaving the V8 touring cars championship under a cloud. Woods says Floyd death a 'shocking tragedy'

Tiger Woods said on Monday he has always respected U.S. law enforcement but that their use of force on George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man who died while in police custody, clearly crossed a line. Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white Minneapolis police officer, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges, after cellphone footage showed him kneeling on Floyd's neck. Silver, NBA shift focus to fighting racism

NBA commissioner Adam Silver asked all 30 teams to encourage and embrace the push for social change. Silver issued a memo to every NBA team late Sunday as nationwide protests surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, all of whom were black and unarmed, raged for another night. Bears' Nagy praises Trubisky's approach to competition

Mitchell Trubisky enters a prove-it year with the Chicago Bears, and head coach Matt Nagy praises the incumbent starter for not shrinking from competition with Nick Foles. "(Trubisky) has been really, really good in the fact that he's taken this head-on," Nagy said Monday on NFL Network. "He's accepted it. He understands it. We're all so competitive, but we're human, too. There is a realness to the fact that 'OK, you're going to bring somebody else in here and have me compete' initially it's probably a shock. But then after that, it's like, 'Let's go.'" PGA Tour recommends competitors to take COVID-19 test before attending events

While COVID-19 testing will be a condition of competition when the PGA Tour resumes next week, at-home tests before travelling to a tournament are "strongly encouraged" but not required, according to a participant resource guide issued on Monday. The 34-page guide obtained by Reuters states players and caddies must begin self-screening for seven days prior to tournament travel. Nationals players pledge compensation for team's minor leaguers

Facing additional paycuts, players in the Washington Nationals' farm system are set to receive an unexpected boost. The Washington Post reported the Nationals planned to reduce pay for minor league players to $300 per week. Hamilton slams F1 silence on racial injustice, drivers react

Formula One drivers followed Lewis Hamilton's lead on Monday after the six-times world champion criticised his sport's silence over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck. The death in Minneapolis triggered a wave of outrage and violent protests in the United States. Sancho not booked for Floyd protest, slogans being reviewed, says DFB

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was not booked for his protest against the death of American George Floyd by a policeman but because he removed his shirt during the game, the German Football Association (DFB) clarified on Monday. Sancho removed his shirt during a goal celebration to reveal an undershirt with a message "Justice for George Floyd" -- an American black man who died in Minneapolis after a white policeman knelt on his neck.