Sri Lankan cricketers resume training after lockdown

Sri Lankan cricketers resumed training and have also begun their 12-day 'Residential Training Camp' in Colombo. "The squad primarily consists of bowlers, whilst several players have been included to undergo rehabilitation. The practice session will hold its training sessions at the CCC, Colombo," the Sri Lanka cricket said in an official statement.

The players who will undergo rehabilitation are Nuwan Pradeep, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Janith Perera, and Danushka Gunathilaka. The cricketers taking part in the camp represents a general squad chosen from across all formats, and primarily consist of bowlers, as they need more time for 'conditioning' before going into active competition.

SLC has taken all required measures in consultation with the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety of every individual involved in this exercise, and has formulated a set of procedures to adhere, during the camp period and before. After England and West Indies, Sri Lanka became the third cricket playing nation and the first Asian country to resume players training after coronavirus enforced break. (ANI)