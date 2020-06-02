Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African cricketers likely to resume training from next week

The South African national and franchise cricketers could resume training from next week and may feature in an exhibition event at the end of June.

ANI | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 12:48 IST
South African cricketers likely to resume training from next week
Cricket South Africa (CSA) hope to submit their plans this week, with a view to resuming training next week.. Image Credit: ANI

The South African national and franchise cricketers could resume training from next week and may feature in an exhibition event at the end of June. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Cricket South Africa (CSA) hope to submit their plans this week, with a view to resuming training next week.

In its first stage, the return to a training plan will see franchise cricketers training at their home grounds, in accordance with set guidelines, reported ESPNcricinfo. The training will include a prohibition on the use of saliva on the ball as well as regulations around the use of changing rooms.

After that, the apex body of cricket in South Africa will decide on allowing players to travel across provincial borders for eventual games subject to obtaining the permit. Last week, the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture of South Africa gave a green light to resume training and playing.

CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul had said that no player, coach, or support staff will be forced to return to training. "I have already had discussions with the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) and I would like to stress that no player, coach, support staff or administrator will be forced to return to training if they are uncomfortable with it at this stage," Faul had said in an official statement.

The Proteas are due to host India for the three T20Is at the end of August and are looking at building a bio-secure bubble for the limited-overs series, which is slated to be played behind closed doors. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's team captain Rani recommended for Khel Ratna

Hockey India on Tuesday nominated national womens team captain Rani for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while Vandana Kataria, Monika and Harmanpreet Singh were recommended for the Arjuna Award. For the Major Dhyan Chand Award...

Demonstrators abroad identify with the cause of US protests

Demonstrators from Australia to Europe identified themselves with the cause of US protests and urged their own governments to address racism and police violence. An indigenous Australian lawmaker called on governments to use George Floyds d...

Garena's Latest Update Gives Free Fire Fans What They Want: Clash Squad - Ranked Season 1, Return of Purgatory, Added Emote Slots, and More

New anti-hack measures, new character Wolfrahh, and new pet Falco round out the games latest update MUMBAI, June 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Garena Free Fire, the worlds most popular mobile battle royale game, will launch its latest patch tomorr...

Bihar govt closes migrants' registration for institutional quarantine

The Bihar government has closed the registration of migrants returning to Bihar for putting them in 14-day institutional quarantine from Monday as movement of people has opened across the country, a top official of the Disaster Management d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020