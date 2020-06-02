Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian women's team captain Rani recommended for Khel Ratna

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:47 IST
Indian women's team captain Rani recommended for Khel Ratna

Hockey India on Tuesday nominated national women's team captain Rani for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while Vandana Kataria, Monika and Harmanpreet Singh were recommended for the Arjuna Award. For the Major Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement, the federation has recommended former India stalwarts R P Singh and Tushar Khandker. Coaches B J Kariappa and Romesh Pathania have been nominated for the Dronacharya Award. The period of consideration for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour, is between January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2019.

During this period, Rani led the team to historic victories in the Women's Asia Cup in 2017, silver at the 2018 Asian Games and played a critical role in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in 2019 by scoring the deciding goal that helped India qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The team also climbed to a career-best ninth the FIH world rankings. Rani, who is the first Indian to be named as the World Games Athlete of The Year, has also been the recipient of the Arjuna Award (2016) and Padma Shri (2020). India striker Vandana, with over 200 international caps, and Monika, with 150 national appearances, have been recommended for the Arjuna Award.

They both played key roles in the team's sensational wins in 2019 including the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima, Tokyo 2020 Olympics Test Event and the Olympic Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar. The Indian men's team dragflick specialist, Harmanpreet Singh, is also in the short-list for the Arjuna nominees. He was instrumental in the team's winning performance in the FIH Series Finals in Odisha. At the 2020 Olympics Test Event, he captained the team to victory in the absence of Manpreet Singh who was rested for the tournament. Harmanpreet was also a part of the Indian team that won the Olympic Qualifiers against Russia last year. Former India stars Dr RP Singh and Khandker's continued contribution in the field of hockey has led to their recommendation for the Major Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement. Kariappa, who has been nominated for the Dronacharya Award, has coached the Indian junior men's team to a silver at the Sultan of Johor Cup in 2019.

Speaking on the recommendations for the National Awards, Hockey India President Mohd Mustaque Ahmad said: "Sardar Singh was the last hockey player to win the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. "Rani has set new benchmarks in women's hockey and we feel she is very deserving of the top award." A panel formed by the Sports Ministry will shortlist the nominations received from various national federations with the awards to be presented on National Sports Day, August 29..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's coronavirus case tally rises to more than 423,000

Russia reported 8,863 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing its nationwide tally to 423,741, the worlds third-highest reported total.The death toll rose to 5,037 after authorities said 182 people had died in the last 24 hou...

Abbas Husain appointed as Standard Chartered's Head of Corporate Finance for AME

Standard Chartered SC.com has announced that Abbas Husain has been appointed Regional Head of Corporate Finance, Africa and the Middle East AME.Bringing over nearly 24 years of banking experience, 17 years of which have been with Standard C...

NGT to hear cases from dais starting Jun 8 but through video conferencing

The National Green Tribunal NGT will conduct proceedings from the dais of the court rooms in the NGT complex from June 8, a notice issued on Tuesday said. According to the communication, the hearings, held through video conferencing only, w...

PM Modi says India will definitely get back its economic growth

A day after Moodys downgraded Indias credit rating to a notch above junk status on growth concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the country will definitely get back its economic growth and said reforms undertaken d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020