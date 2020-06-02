Left Menu
Development News Edition

F1 reveals revised 2020 calendar, season to start with Austrian Grand Prix

Formula One on Tuesday announced the revised calendar for the 2020 season, which will be beginning with the Austrian Grand Prix in July.

ANI | Colorado | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:21 IST
F1 reveals revised 2020 calendar, season to start with Austrian Grand Prix
Formula One revised calendar (Photo/ Formula One Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Formula One on Tuesday announced the revised calendar for the 2020 season, which will be beginning with the Austrian Grand Prix in July. After racing was put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak, the newly revised calendar has been released.

F1 currently expects the opening races to be closed events but hope fans will be able to attend again when it is safe to do so. The season will kick off with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on July 5, followed a week later by a second race on the same track.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will follow a week after that, before a break. Then there will be two back to back races at Silverstone, followed by the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

The Belgian Grand Prix will follow that, with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza a week later on September 6. All the races will be supported by Formula 2 and Formula 3.

"In the past weeks we have been working tirelessly with all our partners, the FIA and the teams to create a revised opening 2020 calendar allowing us to restart racing in the safest possible way," Chase Carey, Chairman, and CEO of Formula 1, said in an official statement. "We are pleased to be able to set out our opening eight-race calendar today and look forward to publishing our full calendar in the coming weeks," the statement added.

The 2020 Formula One season has been hit by chaos as a total of 10 races till now have been either postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Australian Grand Prix was first of the races to be cancelled this season. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Post-lockdown cinema trip in Portugal is blast from the past

For Manuela Figueiredo, going out with her family to see her first movie after weeks of lockdown was a trip down memory lane. For her 24-year-old son Joao, it was a completely new experience. They sat two metres six feet apart, in separate ...

Steel players' operating profit to decline 20-30 pc in FY21: India Ratings

As construction activities were impacted due to the extended lockdown, onset of monsoon and mass migration of labourers, operating profit or EBITDA of steel producers is expected to decline by 20-30 per cent in the current fiscal due to low...

TTFI recommends Manika Batra for Khel Ratna, players not ready for training camp till August

Indias table tennis star Manika Batra was on Tuesday recommended for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the national federation TTFI. Manika, who missed out on Indias highest sporting honour last year, is the first woman paddl...

Vinesh for 'Khel Ratna'; Rahul Aware, Deepak Punia and Sakshi nominated for Arjuna

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat was on Tuesday put in contention for Khel Ratna while World Championship medallists Rahul Aware and Olympic-bound Deepak Punia were nominated for the Arjuna award alongside Sakshi Malik and two others by the nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020