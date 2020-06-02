Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unnamed Albanian player tests positive for virus

PTI | Tirana | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:53 IST
Unnamed Albanian player tests positive for virus

An Albanian player has tested positive for the coronavirus but the country's soccer federation says his club will play as scheduled when the league resumes this week amid the pandemic. The KF Bylis player was not named.

League matches in Albania will resume on Wednesday without fans in the stadiums. The matches will follow medical protocols drafted in consultation with UEFA. Federation spokesman Andi Vrecani says "the championship is not threatened because the protocol has been set that such a player with COVID-19 is quarantined for 14 days and the team continues preparation normally." Play was suspended in mid-March following the country's lockdown.

Bylis is in seventh place. The league is expected to finish by July 29 with the Albanian Cup final on August 2. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi speaks with Maharashtra and Gujarat chief ministers over cyclone situation, assures all possible central help: PMO.

PM Narendra Modi speaks with Maharashtra and Gujarat chief ministers over cyclone situation, assures all possible central help PMO....

4 AAI employees test COVID-positive, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan sealed till Thursday for sanitisation

Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, which houses Civil Aviation Ministry and Airports Authority of India AAI offices, has been sealed for sanitisation after 4 AAI employees tested positive for COVID-19, senior government officials said on TuesdayFour AAI ...

Syngene ties up with HiMedia Lab to manufacture ELISA test kits for COVID-19

Contract research and manufacturing organisation Syngene International on Tuesday said it has joined hands with HiMedia Laboratories to produce and distribute ELISA test kits for COVID-19. As part of the collaboration, Syngene will initiate...

COVID-19 tally in Assam crosses 1,500-mark

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam reached 1,513 on Tuesday after 28 more people tested positive for COVID-19, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the 28 new cases, five returned to the state by air, 12 are from Nagaon, 10 fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020