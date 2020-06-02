Left Menu
Development News Edition

BAI recommends Satwik, Chirag, Sameer for Arjuna Award

The Badminton Association of India on Tuesday recommended the names of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and Sameer Verma for the Arjuna Award.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:38 IST
BAI recommends Satwik, Chirag, Sameer for Arjuna Award
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Badminton Association of India on Tuesday recommended the names of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and Sameer Verma for the Arjuna Award. Satwik and Chirag have taken the Indian doubles game to unprecedented heights as they have established themselves as one of the best men's doubles pairs in the world.

The duo also managed to win the Thailand Open last year and they had also landed India a historic gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games where they also won the men's doubles silver. The BAI has also recommended the renowned National Institute of Sports (NIS)-certified coaches, S. Murlidharan and Bhaskar Babu for the Dronacharya Award.

Murlidharan has been working relentlessly for the growth and development of the sport in Kerala, besides being an able administrator. He has coached the likes of Vimal Kumar, Rupesh Kumar and Sanave Thomas amongst many other renowned former players.

He has also been a recipient of the Meritorious Service Award given by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) in 1996. For the Dhyanchand Award, BAI has recommended the names of Pradeep Gandhe and Manjusha Kanwar.

Gandhe is a two-time Asian Games bronze medallist while Manjusha is a South Asian Games silver medallist. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt orders probe into 'scam' at cooperative bank in Amritsar

The Punjab government on Tuesday ordered a probe into an alleged scam at a cooperative bank in AmritsarA team of senior audit officers will thoroughly probe the matter, said state Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in an officia...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motorcycling Nine-times world champion Ubbiali dead at 90Nine-times motorcycling world champion Carlo Ubbiali, who raced in the first world championship in 1949 and later dominated the 1...

West Bengal: Child marriages, trafficking continue amid crises; helpline launched

Following reports that child marriages and trafficking have taken place in the state amid the crises of COVID-19 and Cyclone Amphan, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights WBCPCR has launched a helpline to address the mat...

'Remove China Apps' crosses 50 lakh downloads amid anti-China sentiments

A new tool called Remove China Apps has gained popularity in India and crossed over 50 lakh downloads within weeks of launch with its promise of deleting Chinese apps from phones. This comes at a time when anti-China sentiments are simmerin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020