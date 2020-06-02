Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hall of Famer, former NBA MVP Unseld dies at 74

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:58 IST
Hall of Famer, former NBA MVP Unseld dies at 74
Wes Unseld Image Credit: Wikimedia

NBA Hall of Famer Wes Unseld died Tuesday morning, his family and the Washington Wizards announced in a joint statement. He was 74. The family said that Unseld passed away peacefully following lengthy health issues, most recently with pneumonia.

"He was the rock of our family -- an extremely devoted patriarch who reveled in being with his wife, children, friends, and teammates," the family said. "He was our hero and loved playing and working around the game of basketball for the cities of Baltimore and Washington D.C., cities he proudly wore on his chest for so many years." Unseld played for the Baltimore/Capital/Washington franchise for 13 seasons (1968-81), including being named the NBA Finals MVP in 1978, when he led the then-Bullets to their only NBA title.

"On behalf of the Wizards organization and the entire (Monumental Sports & Entertainment) Family, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Unseld family, including his wife Connie, daughter Kimberly, son Wes Jr. and his two grandchildren as well as his large number of extended family and friends," chairman and CEO of MS&E Ted Leonsis said in a statement. "We all admired Wes as the pillar of this franchise for so long, but it was his work off the court that will truly leave an impactful legacy and live on through the many people he touched and influenced throughout his life of basketball and beyond."

Unseld was named both the NBA Rookie of the Year and the NBA MVP in 1968-69, joining Wilt Chamberlain as one of only two players ever to accomplish the feat. He averaged 13.8 points and a career-best 18.2 rebounds while playing all 82 games that season. A year later, he averaged a career-best 16.2 points to go along with 16.7 rebounds while again playing 82 games. A five-time All-Star, Unseld averaged 10.8 points and 14.0 rebounds in 984 career games after being selected by Baltimore with the second overall pick of the 1968 NBA Draft.

He later turned his attention to coaching, guiding the then-Bullets to a 202-345 record from 1987-1994. Unseld was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 1988.

"Those of us who were fortunate enough to spend time with Wes knew him as a generous and thoughtful man whose strong will was matched only by his passion and drive for uplifting others," Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said. "His physical prowess, undeniable talent, and on-court demeanor may have struck fear in opponents throughout the NBA but he will be remembered best as a mentor, leader, and friend." Unseld's son, Wes Unseld, Jr., is an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Too early to exclude travellers from UK coronavirus quarantine -testing coordinator

It is too early to be able to exclude some international travellers from quarantine measures due to be introduced next week to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus, Britains COVID-19 testing coordinator said on Tuesday.John Newton said o...

PM Modi, Trump discuss situation on India-China border amid stand-off in Eastern Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation during which the two leaders exchanged views on the situation on the India-China border. The conversation took place amid a stand-off betwee...

Robots dish out the drinks at reopened Dutch restaurant

At the Dadawan restaurant in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht, an unusual group of new staffers has been brought in to help after the Netherlands eased its coronavirus lockdown this week robots. A robotic trio of waiters named Amy, Ake...

German coalition parties put off decision on coronavirus stimulus package

Parties in German Chancellor Angela Merkels coalition wrestled on Tuesday over final details of a huge stimulus package to aid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including whether cash incentives to buy new cars should exclude combustion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020