Resumption of sports training to be allowed in phased manner in Odisha

The Department of Sports and Youth Services (DSYS), Odisha on Tuesday issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for getting its sports hostels and facilities ready for resuming the sporting activities in the state.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:37 IST
Odisha's Sports Minister, Tusharkanti Behera (file image). Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Sports and Youth Services (DSYS), Odisha on Tuesday issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for getting its sports hostels and facilities ready for resuming the sporting activities in the state. As per the SOP issued, athletes may undertake training, but it will be allowed in a phased manner as per guidelines issued by the government.

"Since the health and well-being of our sportspersons are paramount we will be taking planned and phased measures, in accordance with central guidelines to reopen the sports sector," Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera, said in an official statement. "We will be taking utmost care to ensure the resumption of sports and recreation activities without compromising the health of individuals or the community," he added.

The DSYS has also said that the issues SOP covers all stakeholders active at all training centres and it will help in a smooth transition for sports hostels and other facilities. "The SOP covers all stakeholders active at the training centers, sports hostels, and sports facilities, including all athletes, all technical and non-technical support staff, all DSYS administrative staff, all hostels, and facility management staff, sports hostel and facilities, etc," DSYS said in their statement.

"The SOP issued will facilitate a smooth transition for sports hostels and other sports training facilities across Odisha, so that these training establishments can regain their full working potential without compromising the health concerns and government orders on the subject," it added. (ANI)

