Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports court sets November dates to hear Russian doping case

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:13 IST
Sports court sets November dates to hear Russian doping case

The Russian doping scandal will return to sport's highest court in November when the nation faces a four-year ban of its flag, anthem and colors from Olympic Games and world championships. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday its judging panel will hear evidence on Nov. 2-5 in the latest case examining allegations of state-backed doping and covering up evidence.

No timetable was given for an expected verdict in a case which should be heard at the court's headquarters in the Olympic capital of Lausanne, Switzerland. The sanctions will take effect when the CAS panel of three judges give its verdict.

The legal fight follows the World Anti-Doping Agency recommending a four-year slate of punishments for Russian sport and athletes last December and declaring the national anti-doping agency non-compliant. WADA investigators found years of data from the Moscow testing laboratory relating to hundreds of athletes had been tampered with before being handed over last year.

Russian teams and athletes would be stripped of their identity by the WADA sanctions proposal and forced to compete as neutrals at major events such as the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Russia would also be blocked from bidding to host major championships and risk being stripped of events it was already due to host.

The hearing was required after Russia's anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, disputed the ruling by WADA's executive committee at the urging of state authorities including President Vladimir Putin. WADA's request for the CAS hearing to be held in publicly open court was denied because all parties involved needed to give consent.

The case involves the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee, plus the Russian bodies of both organizations, and ice hockey's governing body, the court said in February. Some Russian athletes also asked to be part of the legal process. Data from the lab shuttered by WADA in 2015 and long sealed by Russian security agencies was demanded by the anti-doping watchdog in exchange for recognizing RUSADA's status again in September 2018.

Russia handing over the data archive in January 2019 was meant to help resolve the scandal that has tainted the Olympic Games since 2008, and in particular the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. However, WADA investigators found evidence Russia edited the data in the weeks before the handover to remove signs of failed drug tests, and detailed an apparent attempt to smear former lab director Grigory Rodchenkov.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street advances on signs of economic rebound

U.S. stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday as market participants looked past widespread social unrest and pandemic worries to focus instead on lifting lockdown restrictions and signs of economic recovery. Cyclical stocks like financials an...

Rajasthan CM directs officials to conduct university exams in July

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed officials to conduct the exams of universities, postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, in July. Chairing a review meeting of the higher education department, the chief minister aske...

HC imposes Rs 10,000 as costs on couple for not wearing masks during marriage

The Punjab and Haryana High court on Tuesday imposed Rs 10,000 as costs on a couple after learning that they did not wear masks during their marriage function. The Gurdaspur-based couple had approached the high court, seeking protection.Whi...

8 nurses working at pvt hospital in Delhi test positive for COVID-19

Eight nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital here, over a week after a nursing staff member of the facility died of the infection, officials said on Tuesday. The employee of Kalra Hospital had died of COVID-19 on May...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020