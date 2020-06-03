Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Hall of Famer Wes Unseld dies aged 74

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-06-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 00:30 IST
NBA-Hall of Famer Wes Unseld dies aged 74
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Basketball Hall of Fame center Wes Unseld, an elite rebounder who led Washington to their only NBA championship in 1978, died on Tuesday, aged 74, his family said. Unseld, who along with Wilt Chamberlain is one of two players to win NBA Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors in the same season, died following lengthy health battles, most recently with pneumonia.

"Wes Unseld was one of the most consequential players of his era," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "Wes elevated the game by mastering the fundamentals." The second pick in the 1968 NBA Draft, Unseld turned the Bullets around in his rookie year by leading them to 21 more victories than the previous year and the team's first ever playoff appearance.

A bruising center with an awesome outlet pass and a nose for the ball, Unseld was troubled by knee problems his entire career but always played a physical game. He retired in 1981 as the league's seventh all-time leading rebounder. Unseld led Baltimore to five consecutive playoff appearances and continued the streak when the team moved to Washington in 1973. The Bullets made 12 consecutive playoff appearances during Unseld's career, including four trips to the NBA Finals.

The pinnacle of Unseld's career came in 1978 when he led the Bullets, who rebranded themselves as the Wizards in 1997, past Seattle for the NBA championship and was named Finals Most Valuable Player for his efforts. "Those of us who were fortunate enough to spend time with Wes knew him as a generous and thoughtful man whose strong will was matched only by his passion and drive for uplifting others," said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard.

After his playing career, Unseld also worked for the Washington team as a vice president, head coach and general manager.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bears cancel meetings, observe Blackout Tuesday

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace canceled planned team meetings and individual sessions to recognize Blackout Tuesday. Nagy gave the floor to players, including the social justice reform committee, in an effo...

U.S. CDC reports total of 1.8 million coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported a total of 1,802,470 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 14,790 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 761 to 105,1...

Six Atlanta cops face excessive force charges after tasing college students

Six Atlanta police officers will face charges for an incident in which they tased two college students and removed them from their car during protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American in police custody.Fulton Coun...

Man gets 10-month sentence for threatening Muslim politician

A North Carolina man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months in prison for anonymously threatening on social media to lynch a Muslim-American man who ran for a state Senate seat in Virginia, according to prosecutors. Joseph Cecil Vandevere, 53, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020