Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-On this day: Born June 4, 1965: Mick Doohan, motorcycle world champion

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 11:30 IST
Sport-On this day: Born June 4, 1965: Mick Doohan, motorcycle world champion

Mick Doohan dominated the top class of motorcycle racing for half a decade at the end of the last century, wiping the floor with the competition to win five consecutive 500cc world championships.

Ice cool, brave, ultra-aggressive, dismissive of pain and competitive to the point of mania, the Australian controlled the snorting, bucking power of the two-stroke 500cc machine like no one else. "Doohan was a driven man, to the scariest of degrees, he used to go racing like there were demons chasing him, and if he ever slowed down, they'd have him," respected motorcycling journalist Mat Oxley wrote of the Queenslander.

"There was a terrorised urgency to his riding, he forced the bike down into corners, hunched over the front like some kind of desperado... "Who knows what drove him, but the inside of a racer's head is a strange place: weird forces driving weird psyches to take weird risks."

Doohan, who started riding dirt bikes at the age of nine, was working as a swimming pool concreter and hanging out with Britain's twice world champion Barry Sheene on the Gold Coast when a breakout season in Superbikes caught the eye of Honda. He joined the powerhouse team in 1989 and quickly found his feet, looking set to win his maiden world title in 1992 before a nasty crash during practice for the Dutch TT at Assen shattered his right leg.

A hospital infection would have cost him the limb had famed motorsports clinician Dr Claudio Costa not sewn it together with his left leg in a revolutionary procedure that had the Australian back on his bike four rounds later. The right leg was permanently damaged, however, and Doohan struggled in the 1993 season until chief mechanic Jeremy Burgess rigged up rear brake control that could be triggered by his thumb rather than his foot.

The first world title came in 1994 on the back of nine wins in 14 rounds and he defended it in dominant fashion over the following two years. He raised the standard even higher in 1997 when he won 12 of 15 races and finished second in two.

The one blemish was at his home Australian Grand Prix when he and team mate Alex Criville came together but he made amends the following year when he clinched the fifth straight world title at Phillip Island. He called it quits at the age of 34 after another serious crash in qualifying for the third round of the 1999 season at Jerez left him with a broken leg, wrist and collarbone as well as muscle damage to his back.

Doohan has since built a successful business career selling corporate jets and the motorsport world has perhaps not heard the last of the Doohan family with his 17-year-old son Jack a promising driver in Formula 3. His retirement would be followed by eras of dominance for Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez but, along with Giacomo Agostini, Doohan would still have to be part of any conversation about the greatest road racer of all time.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Can govt confirm no Chinese soldier has entered India, asks Rahul Gandhi

Amid a border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the government to make it clear whether or not Chinese soldiers have entered India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday said that a sizeable number...

Amazon India expands packaging-free shipping to over 100 cities

Amazon India on Wednesday announced that it has expanded its Packaging-Free Shipping PFS initiative to more than 100 cities in the country. PFS is a sustainable packaging solution in which customer orders are shipped in their original packa...

Renault finalises 5 billion euro state-backed loan

Renault finalised on Wednesday a 5 billion euro 5.60 billion loan from with the French government, strengthening the carmakers finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged the auto industry.Renault said that the credit...

British PM Johnson is in charge of coronavirus response, junior minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in charge of the governments coronavirus response and always has been, a junior minister said on Wednesday after a report that Johnson was taking control of the crisis.With a suspected COVID-19 death ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020