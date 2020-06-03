Left Menu
Development News Edition

We stand with our players in speaking out against racism: Cricket West Indies

PTI | Kingston | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:52 IST
We stand with our players in speaking out against racism: Cricket West Indies

The Caribbean people have fought many battles "on and off the field" against discrimination faced by people of colour, said Cricket West Indies as it joined its players in condemning racism after an unarmed African-American man's death in police custody sparked widespread protests. Protests have erupted in America after George Floyd died gasping for breath as a white policeman in Minneapolis pressed his knee into the hand-cuffed man's neck.

"We join our cricketers, other cricket stakeholders, all sportsmen, sportswomen, and sports administrators, in speaking out against all forms of racism and inequality," CWI said in a statement. Global sports icons from Tiger Woods to West Indies cricketers like Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy have come out to speak openly against the racism faced by people of colour throughout the world.

The CWI said people from te island nations have fought their battles to retain their dignity and identity over decades and returned victorious. "The people of the West Indies have fought many battles of our own, on and off the field. We have been blessed to witness the prowess, determination and leaders of our cricketing heroes who united the Caribbean and brought great success and pride to our people," it stated.

After the flamboyant Gayle narrated how he was a victim of racism, two-time World T20 winning West Indies captain Sammy urged the ICC to condemn such behaviour. "Right now, if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem," Sammy had said on Tuesday.

The CWI made it clear that it stood by its players. "Our cricketing heroes helped in large measure to pave the way for cricket and our West Indian societies to thrive at home, and generated great enjoyment and dignity for the West Indian diaspora abroad while they faced their own experiences of inequality and injustice in their adopted homes." "We therefore support all sporting icons and role models who are today leading the way in peacefully protesting and standing against the scourge of racism and injustice." PTI KHS PM PM

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Karunanidhi's memorial turns into wedding venue on his 97th birth anniversary

The memorial of former DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at Marina beach here turned into a wedding venue on Wednesday on his 97th birth anniversary, with party president M K Stalin presiding over the marriage of a couple after paying floral trib...

Zoom booms as pandemic drives millions to its video service

Zoom Video Communications is rapidly emerging as the latest internet gold mine as millions of people flock to its conferencing service to see colleagues, friends and family while tethered to their homes during the pandemic. Tuesdays release...

COVID-19: Nippon Paint India to manufacturer hand sanitiser, face masks, gloves

Japanese paint manufacturer Nippon Paint on Wednesday said its Indian subsidiary has forayed into the health and wellness segment by launching a range of COVID protective equipment. Nippon Paint India will manufacture products including ha...

India Post not to charge any late payment fee for RD holders in May

The India Post will not charge any late payment fees from the Recurring Deposit holders till this month end in view of the COVID-19 lockdown situation, an official said. Considering that the movement is restricted during the nationwide lock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020