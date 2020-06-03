Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Scottish Premiership season to begin in August

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:06 IST
Soccer-Scottish Premiership season to begin in August
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The 2020-21 Scottish Premiership season will begin in August after the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and Sky Sports on Wednesday agreed a framework for top-flight soccer in the country to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With games set to be played in empty stadiums, Scottish Premiership clubs will offer "virtual season tickets" to fans to provide an alternative source of matchday income, SPFL said in a statement https://spfl.co.uk/news/scottish-premiership-to-return-as-part-of-new-de.

Forty eight matches in the season will be broadcast live by Sky Sports, the SPFL said, adding that a deal had been agreed to "spread financial settlement for games unable to be completed in season 2019-20 across the term of the new five-year contract". The 2019-20 season was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak, with Celtic crowned champions for a record-equalling ninth successive campaign.

"This is an innovative and pragmatic solution to the challenges posed by COVID-19. I'm grateful for the flexibility shown by our clubs and by Sky Sports," SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP CM stresses on increasing state's COVID-19 testing capacity to 15,000 daily

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed on increasing the states COVID-19 testing capacity to 15,000 daily and efforts were being made to achieve the target, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said on Wednesda...

UK police investigating suspicious vehicle in central London

British police said they were dealing with a suspicious vehicle at Sloane Square in London and the areas lawmaker said he had heard that a vehicle mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians.Am hearing that a vehicle mounted the pavement an...

Lea Michele loses endorsement deal after 'Glee' co-star's allegations

Glee star Lea Michele has been dropped by meal-kit company HelloFresh as its brand ambassador after former co-star on the show Samantha Ware accused the actor of making her time on the shows sixth season a living hell. Ware said Michele mad...

Airlines cut fares to help boost May traffic -IATA

Airlines cut domestic fares by an average 23 last month as traffic picked up from April lows, global airline body IATA said on Wednesday - warning that post-coronavirus discounting posed a further threat to profitability.Domestic passenger ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020