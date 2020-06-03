Left Menu
Development News Edition

World golf rankings to restart next week

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:43 IST
World golf rankings to restart next week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Official World Golf Ranking will restart next week when the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour hold official tournaments for the first time in three months. The ranking was frozen on March 15 as golf joined the rest of sports worldwide in shutting down sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Tour does not resume until July 22. That leaves some players unable to earn ranking points. The OWGR board says major organizations such as the USGA and PGA of America have agreed to incorporate the March 15 ranking into whatever qualifying criteria they have involving the ranking.

Rory McIlroy remains at No. 1 going to Colonial next week in Fort Worth, Texas.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K L-G launches 'MeraVetan' app for government employees

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday launched a salary tracker mobile app MeraVetan aimed at providing salary-related information to government employees, an official spokesman said. With the launch of the...

Noida Revenue Dept officials donate one-day salary to UP CM's COVID-19 fund

Revenue Department officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar have donated their one-day salary to the Uttar Pradesh chief ministers COVID Care Fund, officials said on Wednesday.&#160; The donation amounts to Rs 3,31,574 and includes voluntary contrib...

Cabinet okays ordinance to amend insolvency law; defaults due to COVID out of IBC ambit

The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared an ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC whereby fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for defaults due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to sources. Payment defaults from ...

Aurobindo Pharma net profit up 45 pc to Rs 849 cr in Mar quarter

Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday reported a 45.07 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 848.99 crore for the quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of robust formulation sales in all markets. The company had posted a net profit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020