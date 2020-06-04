Sports News Roundup: UCLA complains Jackie Robinson Stadium; Interesting to see if Djokovic can regain momentum, says Evert and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Interesting to see if Djokovic can regain momentum, says Evert

Novak Djokovic had built up a real head of steam before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the tennis season down and it will be interesting to see if the world number one can regain that momentum, 18-times Grand Slam champion Chris Evert has said. The 33-year-old was on a 21-match unbeaten run before the season came to a halt in early March, winning the ATP Cup with Serbia, an eighth Australian Open title, and a fifth Dubai Tennis Championships crown.

UCLA complains Jackie Robinson Stadium used as 'field jail' for civil rights protesters

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) said it was "troubled" by reports that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) used its baseball venue Jackie Robinson Stadium as a "field jail" for people arrested while staging "Black Lives Matter" protests. In an open letter on Tuesday, a group of UCLA professors voiced their outrage after receiving "chilling testimony" from demonstrators whose arrests they said were processed at the stadium, "named after Jackie Robinson, an icon of the long and unfinished struggle for Black freedom."

Saints QB Brees draws ire of NBA's James over kneeling comments

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees drew the ire of NBA great LeBron James when he said on Wednesday he does not feel NFL players should kneel during the national anthem and called the gesture disrespectful to the American flag. Brees was asked during an appearance on Yahoo Finances On the Move about the possibility of players protesting against racial injustice by kneeling during the anthem when the NFL's 2020 season kicks off in September.

Japan to explore 'simplified' Games: Tokyo governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday it may be necessary to stage a "simplified" Olympics next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and that organizers were already discussing possible changes. Koike's comments come after the Yomiuri newspaper reported that various options, such as mandatory coronavirus testing and having fewer spectators, were being considered by organizers.

'We want to be better': Major League Baseball on the death of George Floyd

Major League Baseball (MLB) called for action "both within our sport and society," after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests and calls for reform across the United States. Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25, reigniting the explosive issue of police brutality against African Americans.

Ryder Cup without fans almost a 'yawner', says U.S. captain Stricker

Holding golf's Ryder Cup later this year without fans present due to the COVID-19 pandemic would almost make the event "a "yawner", U.S. captain Steve Stricker has said. Golf's calendar has been decimated by the novel coronavirus outbreak, with three of the sport's four majors rescheduled and the British Open canceled.

Players have a responsibility to oppose racism, says Bayern's Kimmich

Football players have to acknowledge their responsibility as role models and take a stand against racism, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has said. Kimmich was speaking following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week. Floyd's death has triggered a wave of outrage and protests in the United States.

Cowboys quarterback Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he will donate $1 million to "improve police training and address systemic racism" in the United States through education and advocacy. Prescott made the pledge on Wednesday as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

Warriors' Curry, Thompson participate in Oakland protest

Superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were among a number of Golden State Warriors players who participated Wednesday in a Walking in a Unity march in the area of Oakland's Lake Merritt. The march was organized by the Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson and took place in and around the same locations that previously held the Warriors' NBA championship rallies and parades. Warriors players Kevon Looney and Damion Lee also participated.

On this day: Died June 5, 1953: Bill Tilden, an American tennis player

Bill Tilden's star shone brightly during the golden age of American sports in the 1920s but his legacy as the most dominant tennis player of his generation remains overshadowed by his off-court behavior. Born into wealth and privilege, Tilden had shown promise with a racket at an early age during summers spent at the family home in the Catskill Mountains, New York.