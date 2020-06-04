Left Menu
Soccer-Ex-Playboy model completes takeover of troubled Romanian club

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A former Playboy model who became one of Romania's most successful soccer agents in recent years has completed a takeover of debt-ridden top division club AFC Hermannstadt. "We breathed new life into Hermannstadt, which adds value to the club," the Sibiu-based side said in a statement after reporting the completion of the takeover by 47-year-old ex-model Anamaria Prodan-Reghecampf.

No details of the deal were released. Romanian media estimated that Hermannstadt, which was founded in 2015 and secured its first top flight promotion in 2018, has debt of more than $1 million.

The new owner, who is married to ex-Romania international Laurentiu Reghecampf, played a big role in Nicolae Stanciu's $11 million move from Steaua Bucharest to Anderlecht in 2016, making him the most expensive Romanian export ever. Former Chelsea forward Adrian Mutu was one of Prodan-Reghecampf's high-profile clients in her past roles as executive chairman of two other Romanian clubs.

