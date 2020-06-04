Left Menu
Development News Edition

Was too busy watching Sachin, Ganguly: Tamim Iqbal recalls 2007 WC match against India

Tamim Iqbal, the newly appointed Bangladesh ODI skipper has recalled the 2007 World Cup match against India, saying that he was too busy watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:44 IST
Was too busy watching Sachin, Ganguly: Tamim Iqbal recalls 2007 WC match against India
Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal . Image Credit: ANI

Tamim Iqbal, the newly appointed Bangladesh ODI skipper has recalled the 2007 World Cup match against India, saying that he was too busy watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly. In the 2007 World Cup, Bangladesh had managed to upset India in the group-stage match, and Iqbal was the key force in the match as he played a knock of 51 runs off just 53 balls.

"The moment I was playing the World Cup 2007 match against India, I was too busy watching Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly. I was just watching them. I was too happy to be playing in the presence of these legends," Iqbal told Sanjay Manjrekar in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo. "When they scored 190, we knew we had a chance. I went to bat and I faced Zaheer Khan. I thought to myself will I be able to face a bowler who bowls at 140 kph; the first ball he bowled, somehow I managed to defend that; next ball I smashed for four and from there I got some confidence," he added.

In the 2007 World Cup match, India was bundled out for just 191 runs and Bangladesh managed to chase down the total with nine balls to spare. "I was just too happy playing against my heroes; win against India in the 2007 World Cup was a great thing for Bangladesh cricket; it was great for both players and fans, the win gave hope to our people that our team can do something," Iqbal said.

India had a horrible run in the 2007 World Cup as the side was knocked out in the group-stage only after losing matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Iqbal has so far played 60 Tests, 207 ODIs and 78 T20IS for Bangladesh, managing to score 13,365 runs across all formats.

He was appointed the skipper of Bangladesh ODI side earlier this year as Mashrafe Mortaza stepped down from the role. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

McCann family seeks closure as Germany presumes girl is dead

Madeleine McCanns family is hoping for closure in the case after a key suspect was identified in Germany and as authorities there say they believe the missing British girl is dead. McCann was 3 at the time of her disappearance while she was...

WRAPUP 5-Police fire pepper spray during Hong Kong Tiananmen memorials

Police fired pepper spray at Hong Kong protesters on Thursday who were defying a ban to stage candlelit rallies in memory of Chinas 1989 Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown while accusing Beijing of stifling their freedoms too. The scuffle...

African countries secure 90 million coronavirus test kits for next six months

African countries have secured 90 million test kits for the novel coronavirus for the next six months, a regional disease control body said on Thursday, urging states and donors to boost testing capabilities on the continent as quickly as p...

Slovenia to lift border restrictions for Austrians on Friday

Slovenia will from Friday lift coronavirus border restrictions for Austrians, a government spokesman said on Thursday, following a similar move by neighbouring Austria to lift border restrictions for Slovenians. Slovenia had introduced bord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020