Soccer-Chelsea set to sign Germany forward Werner - Sky Sports

Soccer-Chelsea set to sign Germany forward Werner - Sky SportsReuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 00:10 IST
Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Germany striker Timo Werner from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, Sky Sports said on Thursday. The report added that Werner has a 55 million euro ($62.45 million) release clause which expires on June 15 and that Premier League club Chelsea had offered the 24-year-old a contract worth 200,000 pounds per week.
Werner is second-top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 25 goals, four behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski. He has made 29 appearances for Germany, scoring 11 times. ($1 = 0.8807 euros)
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 745 to 176,752 - RKI
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 745; Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases and more
Germany's Fresenius Medical Care confirms data leak in Serbia after hacker attack
PREVIEW-Soccer-Injuries under the spotlight as Bundesliga continues
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 460 to 177,212 - RKI