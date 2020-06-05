Left Menu
Development News Edition

Concern for families is main reason why WI trio declined to tour England: CWI

PTI | Kingston | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:34 IST
Concern for families is main reason why WI trio declined to tour England: CWI

Well-being of their families was the sole concern of Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul when they refused to tour England amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave has revealed. Bravo, Hetmyer and Paul -- all centrally-contracted all-format players -- refused to tour the country for a series next month and Grave said he can understand their reasons and empathise with them.

"Keemo Paul is the sole breadwinner in his entire household and wider family. He was really concerned if something happened to him how his family would cope," Grave told 'ESPNCricinfo'. The 22-year-old Paul, who has played three Tests, 19 ODIs and 18 T20Is for West Indies, had written an email to the board explaining his reasons for declining the tour.

"He wrote passionately about how hard a decision it was for him and how much he loves playing for West Indies, but with consultation with his family he doesn't feel he can leave them and doesn't want to go on the tour," Grave said. Grave revealed that Hetmyer, who consistently featured in the Test team since his debut in 2017, had also communicated in an e-mail to CWI that he "didn't feel comfortable from a safety point of view, leaving his home, leaving his family and heading over to England".

Bravo too was concerned about the situation in the UK, where there have been over 2.70 lakh cases, and didn't want to leave his young family behind. He also mentioned he made his decision with great remorse as it was always a huge honour for him to play for West Indies," Grave said. "So, yes, perfectly valid reasons and the ones that we fully respect. We were never going to force or try to coerce and we didn't ask them to reconsider." Grave said their decision will not be held against the trio as the board too wants players who don't have any "nagging doubts" about the tour.

"It is in everyone's interest if you are not comfortable to say so and not tour and be certain that it is not going to be held against you. "Rather than go, be worried, and ultimately don't perform or want to come home. So it is a good decision all round. We are still taking a strong Test side to England." A 25-member Caribbean team will be arriving next Tuesday in England in chartered flights for the three-match Test series, beginning July 8.

The series to be held in a bio-secure environment is likely to mark the restart of international cricket, which was shut down in March following the health crisis..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: Ministry of Youths and Sports demands N10 billion to renovate sporting facilities

Nigerias Ministry of Youths and Sports Development has said it would require between N5billion to N10 billion to renovate and upgrade sporting facilities located across the country, according to a news report by Daily Trust.The Minister of ...

Video shows cops violating social distancing norms in UP; SHO suspended

A video has surfaced showing policemen in Ambedkar Nagar district allegedly violating social distancing norms by following an inspector in a cavalcade of vehicles as part of his farewell procession, prompting the superintendent of police to...

CGI's unique solution for students wish to study in Canada this fall

Mohali Punjab India, June 5 ANINewsVoir The international education landscape has dramatically changed in the past few months because of the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. International students planning to start their stud...

SC asks pvt hospitals if they are ready to charge Covid-19 patients at Ayushman Bharat rate

The Supreme Court Friday asked private hospitals whether they are ready to provide treatment to COVID-19 infected patients at the charges prescribed under the governments Ayushman Bharat SchemeThe Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020