Real Madrid 'raring' to resume and win La Liga: Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz said that the club is 'raring' to resume La Liga and win the title. "(Manager Zinedine) Zidane has asked us to keep on working as we are, that we enjoy ourselves and to keep progressing. We're raring for La Liga to resume to go and win it," the club's official website quoted Diaz as saying.

La Liga on Monday announced the dates for the remaining matchdays of the 2019-2020 season with the first match set to be played between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11. Real Madrid will return to action on June 14 to compete against Eibar while the top-placed club Barcelona will resume the season on June 13 when they will take on Real Mallorca.

On the matches will be played behind closed doors, Diaz said, "The fans mean everything to us and we'll miss them... We'll try to adapt to playing behind closed doors as best we can to go out and win all of the remaining 11 games". (ANI)