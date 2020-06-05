Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-German Becker does not rule out a return to coaching

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-06-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 13:04 IST
Tennis-German Becker does not rule out a return to coaching
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

German tennis great Boris Becker, who previously worked with reigning world number one Novak Djokovic, has not ruled out a return to coaching, the six-time Grand Slam champion said. During his stint with Becker, Djokovic won six Grand Slam titles. After they parted ways, Becker was named by the German tennis federation as head of men's tennis, a position he holds today.

"I wouldn't rule out the possibility of becoming a coach again," the 52-year-old told Eurosport Germany's Vocal Athletes podcast. "In the current situation, it's not possible because I'm responsible for the men's Team Germany. "But nothing is eternal. If there are players who interest me, who allow me to coach so and want to be open with me, then that's something I could definitely consider.

"The problem is that it is very time-consuming. As a coach of Novak Djokovic, I spent 25 to 30 weeks with him. I have a family and I have other professional projects that I need to manage. But I don't want to rule it out completely." The former world number one said he had an honest conversation with Djokovic before taking up the coaching role between the end of 2013 and 2016.

The discussion took place just after Djokovic had lost the world number one ranking to British player Andy Murray. "My promise to him was that I had to tell him open and honestly the truth," Becker said, adding he told the Serb, who remains a close friend:

"'The reason why you might not be so good anymore is that you felt too good as number one, you didn't improve. The other players like (Rafael) Nadal and (Roger) Federer have adjusted their game. I don't like your positioning on the court, I don't like your service at all.' "We had a long conversation. He had already won many Grand Slam titles and was an absolute superstar, but he wasn't satisfied with himself and he sought for more."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Videos

Latest News

AIFF invites bids for new clubs to join I-League from 2020 onwards

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Friday issued an invite to accept bids for new clubs from non-I-League cities to join the league from 2020 onwards.The bids have been invited from prospective team owners from New Delhi, Ranchi, Jai...

9 firefighters hospitalized in Florida after ship explosion

Nine firefighters responding to a fire aboard a ship in Florida have been hospitalized after the ship exploded, injuring eight and sending one to a hospital for heat exhaustion, authorities said. The explosion occurred nearly three hours af...

Elderly man commits suicide over fear of contracting COVID-19

The fear of contracting COVID-19 infection allegedly led a 65-year-old man to commit suicide in Maharashtras Beed district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at Mangewadi in Patoda taluka on Thursday, when a passerby found the bo...

Delhi HC adjourns till June 12 hearing on plea related to Jamia violence

Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned till June 12 hearing on a petition related to the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University in December last year. A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan deferred the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020