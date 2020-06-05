Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Silver walks back idea of restrictions for older NBA coaches

After initially saying that older coaches might not be able to return to the bench this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, NBA commissioner Adam Silver reversed course Thursday night. Health experts have stated that people age 65 and older are most vulnerable to COVID-19, and the NBA has three head coaches in that category: the San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich, 71; the Houston Rockets' Mike D'Antoni, 69; and the New Orleans Pelicans' Alvin Gentry, 65. Weightlifting: Federation plagued by decades of corruption, says investigation

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) was plagued by decades of corruption orchestrated by autocratic former president Tamas Ajan, said Richard McLaren after he led an independent investigation into the governing body. McLaren, the Canadian law professor whose findings in July 2016 led to Russia being banned from all international athletic competitions, including the Rio Olympics, told reporters on Thursday that the IWF was rife with corruption. Olympics: Tokyo exec says make Games decision in spring - Kyodo

A Tokyo 2020 executive board member said on Friday organisers will need to monitor the novel coronavirus situation until next spring before deciding whether to go ahead with the Summer Olympics, Kyodo News reported. The comment by lawmaker Toshiaki Endo, one of six vice presidents on the board and a former Olympics minister, marks the first time an organising committee executive has remarked on the timing for a decision on the Games, the news agency said. NHL: Penguins say player has recovered from COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who would be part of the approved NHL playoff format should the season resume, said on Thursday one of their players tested positive for COVID-19 but has recovered. The Penguins did not identify the player but said he was not in Pittsburgh and had been in isolation at his home since first experiencing symptoms. NBA approves plan to resume season in July at Disney World

The NBA's Board of Governors have approved a plan to restart the suspended season with a tentative July 31 start at Disney World in Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league said on Thursday. The plan would see 22 of the NBA's 30 teams play eight seeding games to determine a 16-team playoff field that would follow the traditional post-season format with four best-of-seven series that would crown a champion no later than Oct. 12. Tennis: Evans lets go of the anger after difficult return from ban

Briton Dan Evans says a sports psychologist described him as one of the angriest people he had ever met during his one-year ban from tennis for cocaine use in 2017. Evans, who tested positive at the Barcelona Open, returned to the circuit in April 2018 and is currently ranked at a career-high 28. Swimming: Australia seeking Taylor-made gold rush in Tokyo

Few jobs in sport come with as much pressure as the head coach of Australia's Olympic swimming programme, and Rohan Taylor knows full well that no matter what happens in the Tokyo pool next year the buck stops with him. A trusted lieutenant of Jacco Verhaeren, Melbourne man Taylor will step into the role from October, replacing the Dutch boss who has been in charge for nearly seven years. NHL: League clears way for players to resume training next week

The National Hockey League (NHL) on Thursday took another step towards resuming the season during the COVID-19 pandemic by announcing teams will be allowed to reopen training facilities from next week. Starting on Monday, players from all 31 teams can participate in individualized training activities, the NHL said in outlining Phase 2 of its 'Return to Play Plan'. On this day: Born June 6, 1944: Tommie Smith, American sprinter

Tommie Smith was once among the fastest men on the planet but it is the raised-fist protest he took part in at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, a gesture that became a symbol of the civil rights era, that he remains most known for. After breaking the 200 metres world record, Smith and fellow American John Carlos, who finished third, stood on the podium in black socks with their heads bowed and black-gloved fists in the air during the playing of the U.S. national anthem. MLB players union reaffirms stance against further pay cuts

The union representing Major League Baseball players said on Thursday its membership is against further salary reductions being sought by the league, which could hamper plans to get the season up and running during the COVID-19 pandemic. The MLB Players Association and MLB have been trying to find common ground for weeks on a return-to-play plan for the 2020 season but have been unable to reach agreement in key areas like player compensation and the length of the season.