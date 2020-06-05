VVS Laxman calls Virender Sehwag one of the most destructive openers in Test history

Former India batsman VVS Laxman lauded swashbuckling batsman Virender Sehwag's self-belief and positivity and termed him as one of the most destructive openers in the history of Test cricket. Taking to Twitter Laxman wrote, "Cocking a snook at those who questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling, @virendersehwag went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test history. Viru's immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious."

In 104 matches long Test career, Sehwag scored 8586 runs at an impressive average of 49.34. He also scored 23 centuries and 32 fifties in a 12-year long stint in the longest format. He smashed the fastest Test triple-century of just 278 deliveries to join Don Bradman and Brian Lara in the list of players to score two triples. He made 319 off 304 balls against South Africa at Chennai in 2008 with 42 fours and five sixes.

Sehwag's previous triple ton was against Pakistan at Multan in 2004. He scored 309 runs and became India's first triple-centurion. The 41-year-old flamboyant batsman also played 251 ODIs and amassed 8273 runs with 15 tons and 38 fifties.

Sehwag announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in October 2015. Laxman has been paying tribute to his teammates who had an influence on him and his career.

Apart from Sehwag, he has so far paid tribute to Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath. (ANI)