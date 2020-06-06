Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sabres F Okposo recovering from knee surgery

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 02:10 IST
Sabres F Okposo recovering from knee surgery

Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is recovering from surgery this week on his right knee. The 32-year-old veteran is expected to make a full recovery in six weeks, the team announced Friday.

Okposo appeared in 52 games this season, tallying nine goals and 10 assists. In 13 seasons with the New York Islanders (2007-16) and Sabres, he has 506 points (196 goals, 310 assists) and 443 penalty minutes in 800 games.

The Islanders selected the St. Paul, Minn., native with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. The Sabres were in 13th place in the Eastern Conference when the NHL season was paused due to COVID-19. They are one of the seven teams that didn't qualify for the league's proposed 24-team return-to-play format.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Reddit co-founder Ohanian resigns from board, wants a black candidate to take over

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Friday resigned from the social network firms board and sought to be replaced by a black candidate.Following Ohanians post on Reddit, the companys Chief Executive Steve Huffman said the company would hono...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. weighs blacklisting dozens more oil tankers over Venezuela -officials

The United States is considering imposing sanctions on dozens of additional foreign oil tankers for trading with Venezuela, U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, the latest effort to sever what Washington sees as a lifeline for President N...

Trump orders big U.S. troop cut in Germany, official says

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the military to remove nearly 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior U.S. official said on Friday, a move likely to raise concerns in Europe about the U.S. commitment to the continent. The move would red...

U.S. oil for Belarus reaches Europe as country seeks to stand up to Russia

A tanker carrying the first shipment of U.S. crude oil destined for Belarus reached the port of Klaipeda in Lithuania late on Friday. Belarus is looking to reduce its near complete energy dependence on its close ally Russia, after a row wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020