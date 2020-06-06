Left Menu
Bangladesh players arrange pure water for Amphan-hit people

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 06-06-2020 11:57 IST
Bangladesh players arrange pure water for Amphan-hit people

Bangladesh cricket team members, led by ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, have extended their helping hand to the sufferers of cyclone Amphan that hit the country last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Tamim arranged for pure water for the inhabitants of Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira as they were badly affected by the cyclone. Tamim informed about his gesture through a Facebook post on Friday. "Bangladesh was hit by cyclone Amphan a few days back amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Southern region of the country was greatly affected due to this cyclone. We found out that a lot of people at Shyamnagar in Satkhira have been suffering from a severe water crisis. "Arrangement of pure drinking water was then made for the inhabitants of that area on behalf of the national team players. Drinking water is being provided to 1000 people every day now," Tamim said in the post. The left-handed opener thanked local volunteers who helped them in their initiative

"We found a few locals and voluntary organisations helping us in this initiative. They have been putting their lives at risk to deliver pure water to the people of that area. We remain ever grateful towards them," he said.

