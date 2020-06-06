Left Menu
Development News Edition

Messi returns to training in a bid to appear in clash against Mallorca

Argentine striker Lionel Messi on Saturday returned to training at Camp Nou as Barcelona are all set to resume their La Liga campaign.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:45 IST
Messi returns to training in a bid to appear in clash against Mallorca
Argentine striker Lionel Messi returns to training (Photo/ FC Barcelona Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Argentine striker Lionel Messi on Saturday returned to training at Camp Nou as Barcelona are all set to resume their La Liga campaign. Earlier this week, Barcelona had confirmed that Messi has a quadriceps injury and cannot train as normal with the rest of the squad, Goal.com reported.

The Barcelona skipper then continued to do individual training but the striker returned to team training on Saturday. Barcelona will be facing Real Mallorca on June 13 in their first match since the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

La Liga will resume its suspended season on June 11 and all the matches of this season will be played behind closed doors. In this season, Messi has managed to score 24 goals. Out of these 24, 19 have come in the La Liga, making him the leading marksman in Spain.

If Messi wants to win the European Golden Boot, then he will be required to make a grandstand ending to his season. Currently, he trails Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski by 10 goals.

Barcelona is currently positioned at the top of the La Liga standings and the side is two points clear of the second-placed Real Madrid with 11 matches of the campaign remaining. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,303

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 1,303 on Saturday with 89 more people testing positive for the disease. Haridwar district reported the maximum 21 cases, Pithoragarh 16,&#160; Dehradun 12, Tehri nine cases, Nainital seven, Chamoli and Ch...

Victory Five, Royal Never Give Up win LPL Summer Split openers

Royal Never Give Up and Victory Five posted 2-0 sweeps Saturday on the second day of competition in Chinas League of Legends Pro League 2020 Summer Split. RNG defeated Oh My God and Victory Five took down Dominus Esports.The opening week co...

Haryana records 355 new coronavirus cases in biggest single-day jump

Haryana on Saturday recorded 355 new COVID-19 cases, its biggest single-day jump in the number of new coronavirus patients so far, as the tally of infections inched close to the 4,000-markMajority of the fresh cases are from worst-hit distr...

No jurisdiction to go into matters governed under PMLA: HC tells tribunal

The Madras High Court has ruled that the National Company Law TribunalNCLT has got no jurisdiction to go into the matters governed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA. Allowing a petition from the Enforcement Directorate Chenn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020