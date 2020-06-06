Messi returns to training in a bid to appear in clash against Mallorca

Argentine striker Lionel Messi on Saturday returned to training at Camp Nou as Barcelona are all set to resume their La Liga campaign. Earlier this week, Barcelona had confirmed that Messi has a quadriceps injury and cannot train as normal with the rest of the squad, Goal.com reported.

The Barcelona skipper then continued to do individual training but the striker returned to team training on Saturday. Barcelona will be facing Real Mallorca on June 13 in their first match since the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

La Liga will resume its suspended season on June 11 and all the matches of this season will be played behind closed doors. In this season, Messi has managed to score 24 goals. Out of these 24, 19 have come in the La Liga, making him the leading marksman in Spain.

If Messi wants to win the European Golden Boot, then he will be required to make a grandstand ending to his season. Currently, he trails Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski by 10 goals.

Barcelona is currently positioned at the top of the La Liga standings and the side is two points clear of the second-placed Real Madrid with 11 matches of the campaign remaining. (ANI)