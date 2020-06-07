CR4ZY sweep EG to reach final in ESL One Birmingham - NA/SA

CR4ZY swept Evil Geniuses in the second round of the lower-bracket playoffs Saturday to advance to the Grand Final of the ESL One Birmingham North America and South America event. CR4ZY will square off against Quincy Crew in Sunday's best-of-five final, which will be their third meeting of the tournament. Quincy Crew bounced CR4ZY to the lower bracket with a 2-0 win Thursday in the upper bracket. The pair took the top two spots in round-robin action, with CR4ZY first at 5-0, including a 2-0 sweep of Quincy Crew (4-1) on May 30.

CR4ZY needed 64 minutes to defeat EG on the first map Saturday but just 42 minutes on the second to clinch victory. EG had rallied in their match Friday to advance.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of the Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. The Americas event began with the six teams playing a single round-robin of best-of-three matches. The top two teams advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams earned spots in the lower bracket. The bottom two teams were eliminated.

ESL One Birmingham Online - North America and South America prize pool: 1. $15,000

2. $10,000 3. $6,000 -- Evil Geniuses

4. $4,000 -- business associates 5. $3,000 -- beastcoast

6. $2,000 -- Thunder Predator --Field Level Media