Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayern Munich 'struck ruthlessly': Manuel Neuer after 4-2 win over Leverkusen

After a 4-2 victory over Leverkusen, Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer said that they were a better team in the match and 'struck ruthlessly'.

ANI | Leverkusen | Updated: 07-06-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 09:28 IST
Bayern Munich 'struck ruthlessly': Manuel Neuer after 4-2 win over Leverkusen
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer. . Image Credit: ANI

After a 4-2 victory over Leverkusen, Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer said that they were a better team in the match and 'struck ruthlessly'. "Our mentality made the difference today. We conceded a goal after nine minutes, we were up against strong opponents," the club's official website quoted Neur as saying.

"But Wolfsburg won here, so we can certainly do the same. We showed that we were the better team. We needed some time to get a grip but struck ruthlessly then," he added. Leverkusen opened the scoring in the early minutes of the game, on Saturday, as Lucas Alario netted the ball in the ninth minute, but Bayern turned the tide with Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry finding the net in a highly entertaining first half.

Robert Lewandowski added another goal to the tally after the restart, scoring his 30th goal so far this campaign, before Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz netted in the closing stages of the match. Bayern Munich is placed on the top of Bundesliga table with 70 points, seven points ahead of the second-placed Borussia Dortmund. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong to field one candidate; decision soon on support to Deve Gowda's candidature for RS: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the party has decided to field one candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. He said the party would soon take a decision on the issue of support...

Global coronavirus cases near 7 million as outbreak grows in Brazil, India - Reuters tally

Global cases of the novel coronavirus neared 7 million on Saturday, as case numbers surge in Brazil and India, according to a Reuters tally. About 30 of those cases, or 2 million infections, are in the United States, though the fastest grow...

Eight-year-old boy sodomised in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An eight-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday. The boy, who was found unconscious, was undergoing treatment at a local hospital here, SHO HN Singh said.According to a ...

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19 After data debacle, we still dont knowScientists are resuming COVID-19 trials of the now world-famous drug hydroxychloroquine, as confusion con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020