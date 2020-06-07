Very important that he's there: Favre highlights Jadon Sancho's importance

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has earned praise from the team's manager Lucien Favre for delivering stunning performances for the club during the recent Bundesliga matches. "It's very important that he's there. I know him very, very well. He was injured for a long time - three, four weeks - and did not train with the team. We had to be patient in getting him ready. Now he's back," the club's official website quoted Favre as saying.

Since the resumption of Bundesliga in mid-May, Borussia Dortmund played five matches and registered a win in four. Sancho contributed a lot to his side, including a sumptuous hat-trick during a clash against Paderborn on May 31. Borussia Dortmund, in their recent Bundesliga match against Hertha BSC on Saturday, secured a 1-0 win. Emre Can scored the only goal of the clash in the 58th minute to hand his side a victory.

Reflecting on the victory, the manager said, "We were always trying to play our way out from the back, from the goalkeeper, but also with Emre Can, Manuel Akanji and Lukasz Piszczek - we did it very well. We tried to play with patience, sometimes it was clever, other times risky. Overall, we did it well." Borussia Dortmund now has 63 points, seven points behind the top-placed club Bayern Munich. (ANI)